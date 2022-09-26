“Oh yes, they call him the Streak ...”
That famous line from the mid-1970s song by Ray Stevens was part of the huge national fad known as streaking. For those who came along after the 70s, we are talking about running naked in public for fun. Yes, that was a thing, and for a brief weird moment in 1974 people were taking it all off and running at every event you could think of.
Fairbanks was no exception to this craze, and the following article chronicles the first Fairbanks “Streaking ” event.
Pioneer All Alaska Weekly
March 8, 1974
UA Students ‘Streak’ At -10
The fad of “streaking” which is sweeping U.S. college campuses stretched all the way to Alaska this week.
Despite 10 below zero weather, young men and women wearing almost nothing sprinted past curious and sometimes shocked onlookers at the University of Alaska on Wednesday.
That the nude sport would catch hold in Alaska at sub-zero temperatures made news in the lower states. It was mentioned on national radio and television newscasts and was carried in newspapers across the lower 48.
For some time now the news media have carried stories how “streaking” as a fad had caught on at various colleges and universities outside and about ten days ago a short film of streaking was shown on the CBS Evening News.
Then last week an incident happened at the University here which apparently touched off a movement to attempt a streaking adventure.
A young co-ed was taking a shower and a group of her friends stole her clothes as a joke. When she came out of the shower with nothing to wear, she was forced to “streak” down the hallways to her room.
Taking a cue from that innocent mini-streak, three co-eds at Stevens Hall began to urge some of their friends to join them in an all-out “streak.”
Some of their boyfriends were very amused by the proposition and would even hint at being willing to join a “charge” of the campus clad only in shoes and perhaps headgear.
But then when it got down to the nitty gritty where they would have to take off their clothes, the male students “chickened out.”
Finally, Tuesday night the male students began to imbibe a bit and by early Wednesday morning they had gotten up their nerve.
At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12 students — seven male and five female — clad in their birthday suits (nothing but shoes and one of the women was wearing a hat) started out on their brisk trek. They departed the back of Stevens Hall, went behind Lathrop Hall, down the alley behind Stevens and Nerland Hall, turned in front of McIntosh and came down the sidewalk and back into Stevens.
Amazingly, there were no frostbite cases, but on male student who had apparently imbibed a little too much fell down four times. Another one fell and slightly injured his leg on a chunk of ice.
As the news of the UA “streaking” hist the wire services on Wednesday, the campus was buzzing. Camera fans were particularly upset because the “streak” had been so sudden and unexpected, and they had been caught napping.
And early Wednesday night there was all kinds of talk on campus about organizing an even bigger and better “streak” operation. There was even a bit of “flashing” going on is Skarland Hall, a women’s dormitory.
“Flashing is also a fad of exhibitionism. It consists of a young person being clad only in shoes and a long overcoat. He or she walks along very nonchalantly until he approaches a stranger.
Then the overcoat is flashed open for a period of time, however brief, and the flasher takes off running “to beat the daylights.”
Then about 9:25 p.m. four young men undressed in an upstairs restroom in Wood Center, ran down the stairs, across the central lobby, then up the side stairs, across the balcony and back to the restroom.
They had intended to sprint through the Student Senate, which was having a meeting at that time, but none of the four could find the senate meeting room. So, they regrouped upstairs and started over.
Back down the stairs they went until finally they found the senate. And they barged in, stayed about ten seconds, and barged back out again.
No explanation was immediately forthcoming from participants and spectators for the unusual fad which appears could violate a state statute on indecent exposure. They just said it was “fun, real fun” and quite liberating.
•••
A few months later things were escalating ...
•••
Pioneer All Alaska Weekly
May 3, 1974
Poke & Pan
Everybody said that the streaking craze would settle down, but it appears that it is still going strong.
A couple of passengers even streaked an international flight. One streaker in a small town back east wore a ski mask so he wouldn’t be recognized. But he was recognized anyway. How? His little dog taggled along behind him as he streaked. And everybody in town knew who belonged to that dog.
Here in Fairbanks, the following regulations on streaking were posted on the bulletin board of the Golden Valley Electric Association:
“To: All Employees ...
“From: Management
“Due to the increased popularity of streaking, it has become necessary to issue a policy concerning guidelines for streaking by all employees.
“Line employees will streak only in order of seniority, and contrary to rumors presently circulating, there will be no special award given for “Best Performance” by a streaker in any job category.
“It must further be emphasized that safety glasses are to be worn by any production streakers traveling through the shop area. As concerns the office staff, streaking will be on a rotating departmental basis, however, the management frowns on coed streaking and respectfully requests that department supervisors advise their employees accordingly.
“At no time will cameras or opera glasses be permitted for use by onlookers while streaking is in progress.
“It is further requested that streakers in engineering refrain from streaking on days immediately following floor waxing as this presents a definite hazard, and there is some question as to our insurance coverage for streaking.
“At no time will streakers be allowed in front of the administration building unless first saluting the United States flag.
“All streaker observers will kindly refrain from making derogatory remarks regarding anatomical peculiarities of participating streakers and hissing and whistling are definitely out.
“Streaker observers will not touch the participant’s — — — — — — — and absolutely no Tailgating!
“In a group streak, all participants of Greek ancestry will lead the group.
“OSHA requires that hard hats be worn at all times.”
•••
The newspaper reports pretty much run out after 1974 as the streaking fad had run its course. There were a smattering of other memorable streaking events after that year, but it seems most folks had already seen it all and there was nothing left to the public’s imagination.