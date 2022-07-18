In the 1940s, Uncle Sam took over the railroads in Alaska, the U.S. and abroad to transport wartime supplies and troops. During this time the United States built 2,120 S-160 class 2-8-0 locomotives of which 12 were sent to Alaska for use.
These big steam locomotives were also known as “Gypsy” locomotives, named for burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee because they were stripped down machines made for heavy hauling.
Today, there are only five examples of these wartime workhorses left in North America, and none of them are currently operational. Fortunately, there is one in Alaska, and it is being fully restored to operational condition in Wasilla. That important restoration work now is nearing completion.
This nugget is about two locomotives that were involved in a head-on crash north of Seward in 1943. One of them, engine No. 553, was a sister to engine No. 557. This is the only crash of this type to ever occur on the tracks of the Alaska Railroad.
From the National Archives, Alaska Railroad Collection, File 010.27
Report on investigation covering head-on collision between Train no. 23 and Extra 901 North on October 19th at Mile Post 112.5. (Located between Spenard and Anchorage)
“Extra 901 North in charge of Conductor Urban and Engineer Aldous, was called at Seward October 18th at 8:00 pm and departed from Seward at 8:30 pm with 17 loads — 790 tons, passing Tunnel at 2:55 am and on arrival at Portage picked up 5 loads, departing from Portage with 22 loads — 1015 tons and while traveling at an estimated speed of 20 miles an hour collided with Train No. 23 at Mile Post 112.5 at 8:36 am.
“No. 23 handled by Engine 553 in charge of Conductor Scanlon and Engineer Ryan, consisting of 3 loaded freight cars, 2 passenger cars and a caboose departed from Anchorage at 8:30 am, on time , and when practically stopped at Mile 112.5 was struck by Extra 901 North at 8:36 am.
“Approaching the point of the accident form the south, this tangent for 1227 feet followed by a 3 degree and 30-minute curve to the right for 1709 feet, then tangent 2516 feet. The accident occurred on the tangent at 200 feet north of the end of the 3 degree and 30-minute curve. The grade at this point is .06 descending for northward trains.
“Employee injured in this accident was Engineer Sgt. T. A. Aldous of the 714th Railway Operating Battalion, who was engineer on Engine 901, and sustained back injuries. No other employees were injured. There were 27 passengers on Train No. 23 none of which sustained any personal injuries.
“The cause of this accident was the failure of the crew of Extra 901 North to clear the scheduled time of Train No. 23 according to rules, the responsibility of which rests with Conductor Urban and Engineer Aldous of Extra 901 North.
“The engine crew of Train No. 23 saw Extra 901 approaching at a distance of approximately 100 feet and made an emergency application. Train No. 23 had practically stopped when they were struck by Extra 901 North. The engine crew of Extra 901 North was No. 23 approximately the same distance and also made an emergency application, but on account of descending grade and traveling at a speed of approximately 25 miles an hour could not stop in time to prevent the collision.
“Engine 901 nor cars in that train were derailed. Several cars of lumber and wallboard had shifted loads and a number of cars had draw bars stove-in. Train No. 23, Engine 553 climbed up on the front end of Engine 901, but when pulled back by the wrecker it rerailed itself. One merchandise car, Car 72, next to the engine was turned over, and one car of sand, Car 4114, immediately behind merchandise car 72, was completely demolished. There was a small amount of damage to the balance of the equipment.
“The front ends of Engines 553 and 901 were badly damaged.
“The following is an estimated cost of damage to equipment:
Clearing the wreck ..... $700
Repairs to Engine 553 ..... $21,000
Repairs to Engine 901 ..... $1,200
to freight & passenger cars ..... $1,045
Total Cost ..... $23,945
“The track was in good condition at the point of this accident. It was authorized for a speed of thirty miles an hour for mixed and freight trains.
“Conductor Urban has been dismissed from the service for his responsibility in connection with this accident.
“A copy of the investigation was not furnished Colonel H. S. Huron in connection with Sgt. T. A. Aldous but he should be barred from all engine service on the Alaska Railroad.
“Concerning the responsibility of the brakemen and fireman on Extra 901 North. Do you wish to assess them any discipline? I would recommend sixty (60) demerit marks for the brakemen and firemen.”
— J. T. Cunningham,
Supt. of Transportation
•••
Both of these locomotives were later scrapped. The details of that fate are vague for Engine 553. Engine 901 was sent to Spain and then was apparently scrapped shortly after its arrival there. It is also important to remember that the wreck involved military trains and was not part of the Alaska Railroad, although it occurred on their tracks.