M.A. Mahoney’s team arrives in Valdez on Dec. 29, 1904, with the body of the late Judge Thomas Jefferson Humes.

In 1904 Judge Thomas Jefferson Humes passed away in Fairbanks, and it was decided his body would be taken by dog team over the winter trail to Valdez where it would be shipped to his family for burial in the States. Judge Humes was a former mayor of Seattle and a King County Superior Court Judge.

