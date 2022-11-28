In 1904 Judge Thomas Jefferson Humes passed away in Fairbanks, and it was decided his body would be taken by dog team over the winter trail to Valdez where it would be shipped to his family for burial in the States. Judge Humes was a former mayor of Seattle and a King County Superior Court Judge.
Feb. 1, 1905
Yukon World
Dawson,
Yukon Territory
AWFUL TRIP WITH BODY OF THE LATE JUDGE
Constant Fight to Keep the Wolves Away
From Body of
The Late Judge Humes.
Seattle, January 16. The story told by M.A. Mahoney, the man who brought the body of the late Mayor Humes from Fairbanks to Seattle, is a gruesome one.
Everything went well with him after he had left Fairbanks. The trail wound along great crags and bluffs, through valleys and across plains. It was deep and it was bitter cold. For days at a time, he would not catch sight of a living thing with the exception of the seven dogs who pulled steadily at the sled upon which rested the coffin.
He was scarcely two days out when his real worries began. It was almost sundown. The declining sun cast long shadows from these trees and the night wind springing from the north moaned through them as though they faint would sing a funeral dirge.
But Mahoney didn’t mind that. True it was lonesome, a great deal more so in fact than he thought it would be, but he had been in Alaska for ten years and had grown accustomed to lonely mushing along the trail. But just as the first dark shadows of the approaching night reminded of the fact that it was time to pitch camp, there came upon the bosom of the night wind a long low wail. It echoed and re-echoed through the forest trees, and it was closely followed by another and still another. It was the cry of the wolf.
Mahoney brought his dog team to a stop and listened. In a short time, the wail repeated. This time it was answered by another, coming from a point down the trail, but unmistakably nearer. And this man, standing upon a lonely Alaskan trail, hundreds of miles from the nearest habitation, and with a burden on his hands that he had sworn to bring safely to Seattle, knew what it all meant, and the heart in him became frozen and his blood ran cold.
Up to that time he had always left the body of Mayor Humes upon the trail, while he and his dogs sought refuge from the biting winds of the north in the forests that line the way some few hundred yards back from the trail. But that night he knew better. His knowledge of Alaska and its denizens stood him in hand then. He knew only too well, that if he should leave the remains for a single moment, the coffin would be torn open in the twinkling of an eye, for the gaunt gray timber wolf, once driven from its seclusion through the pangs of hunger, knows no fear and will dare anything, do anything to appease its hunger.
He realized that if he remained on the open trail, he would never live to see another day. Unarmed he stood and reflected. Barring accidents, he knew that three long days and nights lay before him, before he could hope for human help. He had covered a vast stretch of territory that day and he was tired.
For several hours prior to the striking of his trail by the wolves, he had dwelt on the coming night and of the long hours of rest he would have under the pale blue stars of heaven. But as he listened to the wails of the hungry pack coming closer and closer, he knew there was no sleep for Mark Mahoney that night.
There was only one thing for him to do, he spoke to the leader of his dog team, and they, too, hearing and understanding the “call of the wolf,” wheeled quickly and made off for the woods in a direct right angle to the trail.
Once under the shelter of the pines and firs, Mahoney built a big fire and proceeded to get himself and his dogs a hasty supper. It was well that he acted quickly, for hardly had the evening meal been finished when the wolves arrived.
Mahoney placed the casket containing the remains of Mayor Humes as close to the fire as he dared, and then sat down. The dogs, from sheer weariness and fright, crept between the box and the crackling wood fire and lay there through the long watches of the night.
All night long that lonely camp, pitched upon one of the most desolate and solitary trails in all the frozen regions of Alaska, was surrounded by a row of gleaming eyes. Mahoney sat there alone, the casket for his seat, and stared back into the eyes that gleamed so hungrily at him.
Sleep? It was out of the question. Rest? Every nerve in the man’s body was strained to a tension that bespoke a breaking. But nature often commands, despite the frail attempts of man to fight against her, and from time to time the heavy lids on that silent watcher’s eyes would droop and his tense muscles would relax, and he would doze to a slumber.
And then it was that the fire, the one safeguard, the one real watchman, would die down. And as the crack- ling flames became mere flickering shadows of their former selves, and as they in turn were reduced to glowing embers, that long line of gleaming eyes crept closer and closer while the gaunt jaws of the timber wolf, with its row of gleaming teeth, were licked in anticipation of a hungry tongue.
And when Mahoney awoke with a start one gaunt gray wolf was poking his nose very close to him. He started to his feet, and the movement caused the line of waiting wolves to draw back a little, snarling viciously as they went. The dogs heard those snarls, and they added their wails of terror to the general din.
As quickly as he could Mahoney threw on more wood, and as the flames once more rose and crackled on the still, frost air, the wolves slunk away until they were hidden by the shadows of the fir trees and the wicked gleaming of their eyes alone told that they were keeping up their watch.
There is an end to all things, however, and after what seemed to be the passing of an eternity, the morning sun scattered the shadows with her shafts of light and the wolves slunk away and were silent and Mahoney once more stepped out upon the trail.
All that day he pursued his way over mountains, through timber, across rivers and over plains, and not once did he see a sign or hear a sound from the pack that he knew too well were silently following his footsteps. His nerves were worked up to such an extent that he did not stop for lunch, but pushed on, hoping against hope that he would find even a lonely tent or cabin wherein he could find shelter from the night.
But it was not to be. No sooner had the sun begun to dip toward the western horizon that he again heard the wail of wolf — a long, unnatural, blood-curdling wail, and again he spoke to the leader of his dog team, and again the trail was left, and Mahoney struck for the sheltering shadows of the wood.
If he were tired the night before, he was desperate now. He realized that the hunger of the wolves would overcome their fear before many hours, and once that happened it would be all day with him as well as with the body that had been entrusted to his care. After he had fed himself and his dogs, he arranged the corpse as he had the night before. This time, however, he placed the coffin against the trunk of a tree and leaned his back against it as he settled himself for another sleepless watch for the coming of another day.
His main fight that night was against sleep, and therefore, he gathered a quantity of pine knots, lighting one, he tied it to his right hand. As he dozed off, the flames creeping out closer would burn him and naturally cause him to be wide-awake. He would then get up, throw more wood upon the fire, and return to the coffin. He kept that up all night long, and the wrist of his right hand today bears evidence of how faithfully M.A. Mahoney kept watch that night.
As on the day before, the wolves departed upon the coming of the dawn although they followed him as relentlessly as they had done ever since the tail was struck, and the third and last night that Mahoney went without sleep and almost without food will be kept green in his memory as long as he lives.
As usual Mahoney left the trail some little time before sundown, made his camp and gathered a large quantity of wood. He knew that if he could weather the night his fight against sleep and beast would end, for the next day would find him at a roadhouse and from then on it would be easy sailing.
Everything went well with him until the hour hands of his watch pointed to 3 o’clock. From then on until morning it was not so much of a fight for the preservation of the remains of the late mayor as it was for the preservation of the life of Mahoney. The wolves, their hunger increasing, grew bolder, and despite the fact that the fire was burning as brightly as the fires of the previous nights had done, the gray timber terrors crept closer and closer. Every now and then one, overbold, would jump out of the shadow circle cast by the flames of the fire and snap viciously at the feet of the silent watcher.
All night long Mahoney fought these wolves. He would take a long piece of pine timber, and with one end burning he would strike and smash at the glowing eyes and gleaming teeth, and in that way, he not only kept himself awake, but he also drove back his foes. And he saved the body of Mayor Humes from the hungry teeth of the wolves.
When morning finally came, Mahoney, half crazed through fear and loss of sleep, once more took the trail, and at noon that day he came to a roadhouse, where he was received, fed, and put to bed. He slept until 8’o’clock the next morning, when he once more took to the trail, and from that time until he reached Valdez, he was not compelled to spend a single night alone, nor did he again hear from the unwelcome guests that had followed him for three long days and nights. There are some white hairs in Mahoney’s head today that were absent when he left Fairbanks.
•••
Note: In another related newspaper account, it states that Judge Humes looked a lot like Mark Twain and that he fell dead in the street from heart disease while walking from a restaurant in Fairbanks.