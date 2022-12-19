The first stampeder to arrive in Fairbanks after word spread about Felix Pedro’s golden discovery in 1902 was Gus Conradt and his partner Bill Salmon who mushed in from Rampart and arrived on Christmas Day in 1902. Here is part two of this first Fairbanks Christmas story and Gus’s recollections of life in early day Fairbanks:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner December 21, 1936
Fairbanks Oldest Resident Recalls First Christmas Dinner
Dinner of Canned Turkey Is Served On River’s Ice.
Mr. Conradt’s memory for names and dates is exceptionally good and, out of the total population of about 15, he can distinctly recollect Mr. and Mrs. Barnette, Scott, Bennett, Fred Mace, Marsten, Frank Cleary and Al Copeland.
Every newcomer lost no time in getting out to Pedro Creek, where the strike which had excited the imagination of a gold-conscious country had been made.
On Pedro then, Jack Costas was the big name. Also on the creek was Red Rogers. On Goldstream was “Young Dan” McCarty.
The truth of the situation was, relates Mr. Conradt, that no find had been made of sufficient proportions to justify a stampede. He and others who had come from far found the outlook discouraging.
Returning to Fairbanks, he debated what he ought to do. For the rest of that winter, he kept close watch of the situation, but things didn’t look any better as time when on.
Gus made up his mind, a sure way to get into the money was to acquire real estate in a coming camp. His observation had been that those who owned such property generally came out ahead of miners.
The problem as he saw it was whether he ought to start in Fairbanks or in Chena. His decision to try his luck in Chena came after he encountered stuck on a river bar a steamer whose sweating and swearing captain vehemently told him that Fairbanks would never get anywhere for the reason that the Chena was too hard to navigate in low water.
On arriving at Chena, Gus found the population grown considerably from what it had been the previous winter. In December, he remembers the following persons were there: Mr. and Mrs. Bert Currier, Dunlap, Charley Pine, Slim Steirs, Kirkpatrick, Sharp and Smith, the operator of the telegraph station.
Having decided Chena was the coming place, Gus bought some lots and, finding himself shot of cash, went to work for Belt & Hendricks, who operated a big mercantile establishment.
As time was to prove, his decision to remove to Chena was a bad one, but there were plenty of others in the same boat.
The summer of 1903, or at least part of it, afforded no consolation for those who had predicted a big camp was in the making. In the early part of the season, no pay beyond that found at Pedro was discovered.
Stampeders began rapidly to drift away, business decreased, and it appeared as if everything was going to fold up.
Then, late in the summer, rich pay was struck on Fairbanks Creek. A new surge of excitement swept over the country and a bigger rush than ever was on.
The big river steamers Cudahy and Hamilton were coming up from St. Michael with loads of provisions for Dawson when Belt & Hendricks frantically got busy on the wires and had them change their course at Tanana so that they came to Chena and unloaded their supplies instead. The merchants knew if the hundreds of tons of food carried by the boats could not be had famine would almost surely result because of the tremendous influx of miners.
Every day, almost, from the time of discovery of pay on Fairbanks Creek, rich new creeks were opened up. The camp that had almost failed was on the way up.
“The Christmas of 1903 was a far different one than 1902,” said Mr. Conradt. “In 1903, I suppose there must have been fully a thousand people in the district. They kept pouring in and the next summer the population was measured by the thousands.
“It soon became apparent that Fairbanks, rather than Chena, would be the chief supply point for the district, and I moved back, this time to stay.”
In the fall of ’03, Gus met two old friends from Rampart, Elmer Brady and Sam Carruthers. They were on the lookout for mining ground but, as Mr. Conradt put it, “they had only one pair of snowshoes between them and the snow that year was very deep. Snowshoes simply weren’t to be had. Money wouldn’t buy them. Elmer came to me for mine and I loaned them to him, the agreement being that they should stake me in.
“They went over to Cripple Creek and staked a few claims and then staked five below Ester Creek for Brady, six below for Carruthers and seven below for me.”
During the next year Ted Bloom and Jimmy Oldfield, the same Jimmy who had rustled a dog team for Gus at Rampart the winter before, staked ground on the benches adjacent to seven below. No one had any knowledge as to whether the claims had any money and the three agreed to pool their property.
“In the fall of 1904, Jack Mihalsic made the big strike on five above later,” continued Mr. Conradt. “Jack kept the news of his find pretty quiet so his old friend George Drebilbis, deputy marshal at Rampart, could get in on the ground and buy up some claims.
“But as such things will, news of the strike leaked out and one of those to hear of the find was Ed Jessen. He approached Ted, Jim and myself and offered us $750 for claim No. 7 below. We were short of cash and so as far as we knew — we had not heard of the strike — it was just a moose pasture. We talked it over and decided to sell.”
“The $750 was split three ways. The next summer Ed Jessen sold Clarence Berry a half interest for $5,000.
“A million and a half dollars came out of that claim. It was rich beyond all possible conception. As fortune would have it, Elmer Brady’s and Sam Carruthers’s claims had comparatively little pay.”
The loss of all the gold that seven below contained leaves Mr. Conradt with no regrets. “It was all in the game,” he said, “and, as it turned out, I had other Ester ground which while not so rich still was good ground in any man’s camp.”
While it has been a long time since he has mined personally, Mr. Conradt has retained through the years his interest in the industry and has made many investments. For a long time, he has been an agent here for the New York Life Insurance Company.
When Christmas comes Friday, Mr. Conradt’s thought will go back to that other Christmas 34 years ago when as a young man he joined in the thrilling rush.
“Fairbanks was a good town back in the old days; it was a good town in which to be through the long period when our future was clouded by doubt and now it is a better town than ever,” he said. “I am glad I have lived here and were I to have the choice of a future over again I’d do the same thing.”
Note: Gus Conradt was ¼ Native Hawaiian and grew up on a pineapple plantation. He was the donor of the famous antler furniture on display at the UAF Museum of the North. His house is still here, and he has a few family members who still live in Fairbanks. This holiday History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.