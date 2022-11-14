1916 was an exciting time in the history of the Interior of Alaska. Construction was about to begin for the Alaska Railroad and Nenana went from being a small roadhouse and trading post on the southern bank of the Tanana River with a nearby Native village, to becoming a booming metropolis of recycled buildings. Have you ever wondered what happened to the old town of Chena, which was located at the site of today’s Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation Site off Chena Pump Road? Here is the rest of the story.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Sept. 5, 1919
And The Money Went For Stinking Fish
“… Nenana was as bad, in a smaller way. Before the advent of the railroad it had been since Mt. McKinley was a hole in the ground, a one-man, one-cabin trading post, with an Indian encampment nearby ... The Commission move in and opened the game with a luncheon and an auction sale of town lots, and people went crazy with the heat of their desires and paid thousands of dollars for sand lots not worth making out a deed for — all on railroad expectations. The hammers were pounding on government buildings and homes for the railroad builders, there was work for everyone and money was easy, and all those who hadn’t been able to get anywhere HERE, rushed there, borrowed a little stock from our merchants and opened a “snap.” There wasn’t enough lumber in the country to build Nenana, so they bought nearly every deserted house in Chena and Fairbanks, tore them down, and moved them to Nenana and built a Great City with them ... ”
Fairbanks Daily Times
Aug. 27, 1916
Lot Sale At Nenana Shows People’s Faith
While believing in most instances that the prices paid for lots at the recent Nenana sale were entirely too high, Commissioner Thomas Riggs, Jr., says that the sale only goes to prove the unbounded faith which Alaskans have in their country. And that such an advertisement once published on the Outside will have more effect than all other kinds of advertising, he has no doubt. For the sale proved conclusively to the mind of Mr. Riggs that the residents of the Interior are ready and willing to help develop the country in which they have made their homes, to the extent of their resources. Which fact should be an object lesson to the “doubting Thomases” of the Outside.
He also says that the sale shows the interest and faith of the people of the Interior in the Alaska railroad. It also has the effect of making the members of the Alaskan Engineering commission doubly proud of the work they are doing. And the commission is appreciative of the efforts of the people to prove their faith.
Mr. Riggs is of the opinion that there will never be a big town at Nenana. It will be a good payroll town he says during the years that the railroad is building, and it may be something of a transportation transfer point thereafter, but the commissioner thinks that after the days of construction the population of the new railroad town will never be more than 500 people a the most.
Mr. Riggs was greatly surprised at the amount of bids on the lots at Nenana. He says that Mr. Christensen, who has officiated at several such sales on the coast, was likewise greatly surprised.
Alaska Citizen
Oct. 16, 1916
Raft Men Have A Lucky Wreck; Lose Nothing
House Wreckers With “Half Of Chena” On A Raft, Meet Disaster.
“Half of Chena,” as stated by an eyewitness to the incident, came nearly going by the board on Friday a few miles below Chena on the Tanana River, when a lumber raft, which Dr. J. A. Sutherland was taking down river with his launch, was wrecked. The “half of Chena,” however, was saved, with the exception of about 200 feet of lumber which became loosened from the main raft and floated off downstream, never to be seen again, or to be picked up in small parts either above or below Nenana, which was its destination.
The raft in question was the property of Harvey and Frank Huddlestun and Fred Douse. It was composed of lumber from the old Tanana Trading company building, one of the largest buildings in Chena in its time. And on top of the lumber from the first named building was that from the old California saloon building. All of the lumber was being taken to Nenana, to be used there in construction work.
Dr. Sutherland and his launch were engaged to take the raft down to Nenana. He returned to town on Saturday. He states that after he had a look at the raft, he was sure that the “Siwash” could not handle the job which had been given her but was nonetheless willing to undertake the trip. Accordingly, the start was made.
When the tow reached a point a few miles below Chena one side of the raft went aground. It was pulled off the bar that time, all right, but the next time it went high and dry the “Siwash” parted the cable which bound her to the raft in the attempt to get the raft afloat again, and incidentally broke one of the other cables which bound the lumber together. The result was that the raft broke asunder. A hidden snag assisted in breaking her up.
There were nine men on the raft, all told, when she broke in two, in addition to five dogs and a camping outfit. Part of the raft remained stuck on the snag, and the remainder went aground a little further down the river. Therefore, everything was saved with the exception of a few feet of lumber.
When Dr. Sutherland left the outfit to come home the raft was being tied together again. The doctor had no doubt but that the men will be able to get it to Nenana without difficulty, providing the water stays high enough to float it.
Cordova Daily Times
Jan. 15, 1917
Many Building Permits For Nenana
The manager of the land and industrial department advises that reports received from the townsite manager at Nenana show that 104 permits for the construction of permanent buildings had been issued and that the value of the buildings to be erected aggregated $103,250. In addition, 38 permits for the construction of temporary buildings have been issued, of a value not stated.
The permanent structures include the usual class of business houses to be found in all Alaska towns, nearly every line of trade being represented. A number of substantial residences have been also built. A telegraph office, a townsite office, a building for the United States commissioner, and a marshal’s office and jail have been constructed upon the blocks reserved for public purposes. A telephone system has been installed, and the town is now supplied with electric light and power.
This is considered a remarkable showing in view of the fact that lots were not sold until the latter part of August; that the construction of buildings was not started until September 1, and that there has been a shortage of building material during the whole period.
Many of the structures of the townsite have been built with material obtained from buildings torn down in the old town of Chena, which is located near the mouth of the Chena Slough, about nine miles below Fairbanks. It is stated that Chena now looks as if it had been visited by a Kansas cyclone, nearly all of the buildings in that place being wrecked.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Aug. 18, 1917
Abe Stein Purchases Hospital
By a deal put through yesterday afternoon, Abe Stein became the owner of St. Matthew’s hospital building. The structure is one of the largest in Fairbanks and was bought for investment. The consideration for the transfer has not been made public but is said to have been a substantial sum.
Some time ago, all the furniture in the hospital was shipped to Fort Yukon for use in the hospital there. Almost a year ago Mr. Stein made an offer for the building, but it was not until now that the offer was accepted.
For the present time the building will be left standing in its present location but may be moved later to some other position in Fairbanks or to some point along the railroad, possibly Nenana.
•••
Note: We don’t know for sure how many structures were recycled to build the town of Nenana, but it is safe to say that most of the business district and private homes built in the early years of Nenana were made from the old derelict structures of Chena and Fairbanks.