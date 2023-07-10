Alaska brown bear

In the summer of 1974, Alaska Fish and Game began to be flooded with calls about bears in and around camps and crews building the trans-Alaska pipeline. They were being called in by everyone — cooks, construction foreman, Alyeska and Bechtel personnel, and more.

During the building of the trans-Alaska pipeline in the mid-1970s, large camps were built along the construction route to house the workers. These camps of men attracted bears who often were being fed by the workers. The problem became front page news by the summer of 1974.

