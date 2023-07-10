During the building of the trans-Alaska pipeline in the mid-1970s, large camps were built along the construction route to house the workers. These camps of men attracted bears who often were being fed by the workers. The problem became front page news by the summer of 1974.
Pioneer All
Alaska Weekly
July 12, 1974
North Of Yukon,
Alyeska Wrestles Bear Problem
Officials of the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company have found out they not only have a big problem to push through a 360-mile road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay this short construction season.
They have also found out something else: they have a king size “bear problem” on their hands.
And Alyeska is having to expend a lot of time, money and energy to try to solve the problem.
• As many as eight bears are hanging around the 5-Mile, Yukon River area, attempting to forage food.
• Many individual bears have been encountered by survey crews and work parties on the road. And some workers have been chased up trees.
• A number of trucks have been entered by bears who gobble up sack lunches of workers.
• And at the Chandalar Camp a grizzly pushed his way into the kitchen and ate the dessert the cooks had prepared for supper. It gobbled down eleven freshly baked pies just like they were peanuts.
Early in the summer the Fish and Game Department here began to be flooded with calls. They were being called in by everyone, cooks, construction foreman, Alyeska and Bechtel personnel, and so on.
A number of calls for assistance would be about the same bear. Often there would not be a genuine problem. On one occasion a person had just sighted a bear a mile away.
“We got to the point where it was straining out resources.” Said Bob Hinman, a regional supervisor of the Fish and Game Department in Fairbanks.
It was then that Alyeska assigned Den Durley, of its Environmental Department in Anchorage, to Fairbanks and Alyeska agreed that all further calls would be directed to Durley. He would attempt to take care of the problem and if he could not, then and only then would aid be asked from Fish and Game.
Durley says there are two chief factors that have caused the bear problem. One personnel have fed the bears. Two, there has been mishandling of garbage. And he says that most of his attention has been aimed at correcting both of these situations.
At orientation sessions in Fairbanks all new workers are clearly warned: “Feed the bears, or for that matter any animals, and get caught, and you will be fired on the spot.”
Despite this, Durley says he suspects there is still some feeding of the bears. Hinman said one of his Fish and Game agents was in a camp attempting to get a persistent grizzly to leave the area when all of a sudden and arm came out of a mess hall window and some food was pitched to a bear nearby.
“And the officials there didn’t seem too eager to see who belonged to the arm!” he said.
The problem of feeding the bears at the camps up north appears to have started some time ago. Many of the camps have been in existence for a number of years. During the four-year delay in which the pipeline permit was awaited, small caretaker crews manned the camps to watch supplies and equipment stored in them.
They found the bears, especially the younger bears who had never been exposed to people, quite tame and would feed them. Some even pampered small bears to the point where they became pets.
Such is the case with a 2 ½ year old “pet” bear at the Five-Mile Camp. Nicknamed “Yogi” the bear continues to hang around the camp although Alyeska and Bechtel officials have taken elaborate steps to see that it does not receive any handouts of food.
More bear problems have probably been experienced at the Five-Mile Camp than any other. And, of course, as more and more personnel are stationed there the danger grows of someone getting seriously mauled.
Three times bears have broken into the mess hall. Sniffing the aromas of food cooking, the bears come out of the nearby woods, cross and open compound areas, and usually hide for a while underneath the large structure supported by pilings.
Then when there appears to be no persons around, they try to find some loose garbage hanging around, perhaps on the back porch of the mess hall.
Then the bears began to push their way through the screen door of the porch. Once inside they became confused as to how to get out. One went out of a kitchen window taking the screen with him. Another went out the bakery window.
Finally, officials ordered that steel bars be erected across the kitchen door.
At the Chandalar Camp, an electrical fire occurred underneath the mess hall and two electricians started to crawl underneath to see what could be done about it.
One worker commented to the other, “You sure got underneath here fast.” But there was no reply. He was talking to a grizzly who had apparently caused the fire in the first place.
At chow that night a construction worker guffawed, “That’s the first time we ever had an electrician foreman with four inches of hair on his legs.”
All up and down the pipeline corridor, the bear stories are a dime a dozen.
One bear even climbed up in a big crane forcing its operator to flee. And the men closed the door of the crane. For a while the bear was standing there as if he was the crane operator.
Asked why they closed the door of the crane, the workers laughed hysterically, “He didn’t have a union card, dummy!”
But while there are many humorous bear stories going around, Alyeska is dead serious in trying to solve the bear problem.
They have ordered much more stringent measures to be taken in the handling of garbage. For some time Alyeska has required that all garbage in the camps be burned. And the practice has been to place garbage in sacks for transporting to the incinerator.
Now, officials have tightened down even more. They are requiring that the garbage trucks be enclosed. It was found that bears were getting to the garbage bags during the loading and unloading.
So far only two bears have become so obnoxious they had to be tranquilized by Fish and Game and moved to other locations. And that procedure, according to Hinman, is not only difficult, it is also unsatisfactory.
He said it was believed that one animal that was moved from one camp showed up at another. And that the other bear that was moved fifty miles away found his way back to the camp from which he was removed.
In the Five-Mile Camp, Yukon River area, a problem still exists because while Alyeska is trying to discourage the bears from coming around, there is an open pit garbage dump at the Ghemm Camp near the Yukon Bridge construction. And the bears are hanging around it.
Durley says he has talked with Con Frank, of Ghemm, who indicates soon they will also begin burning garbage and do away with the dump.
“If the bears do not get fed — do not get absolutely anything to eat, we are convinced that eventually they will become discouraged and go away. We will always have an occasional bear pass through camp. Let’s face it; this is their home. But we won’t have them staying around for long periods of time.
•••
Note: The bear problem did not go away until the pipeline was finished, and the camps were closed down. Many creative solutions were tried and most failed to put a stop to bears hanging around the camps. In the end, many of the bears were shot to preserve camp safety, after other methods which sometimes injured the bears failed.