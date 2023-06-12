Summer baseball

The Van Dycks and Marquette teams are seen here at the July 4, 1914, baseball game. Bob Geis is the man standing fourth from the right with his hands on his hips. Eddie Stroecker is the man standing in the center with his hands together holding his glove in front of him. George Kennedy is standing behind Bob Geis in the dark sweater.

Image courtesy of the Fairbanks Pioneer Museum/Waugaman postcards

Baseball is a sure sign of spring in Fairbanks, and these articles give a great look at the organization and a fun account of one of the games.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Fairbanks Pioneer Museum has a Van Dycks uniform on display along with some other associated Fairbanks baseball memorabilia. This line drive History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.