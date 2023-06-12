Baseball is a sure sign of spring in Fairbanks, and these articles give a great look at the organization and a fun account of one of the games.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
April 9, 1909
The Sap Starts In Our Baseball Fans
From all the signs of the times, Fairbanks is to have the biggest and best baseball season in her history.
Like the sap loosening up in the tamaracks, the dormant bug in the bonnet of the fan is beginning to stir into the semblance of life, and from out the mouth of his victim comes the first faint maunderings of baseball intelligence.
In the sunshine of the last few days, coatless men and boys could be seen tossing the leather sphere about or chasing it gaily through the mud puddles. It is just as much a sign of spring as the groundhog, or the politician, or an Easter bonnet or the love-lorn lyrics of the early crop poet, and it should be respected as such, and the date of its first appearance noted in the book of events along with the breakup.
Having become convinced that the players had thawed out all right, the fans began brewing the dope, and here is some of it:
There are several things we might do this summer, and one of which looks all to the merry.
In the first place it is the firm determination to have a city league. Billy Koon, who is probably the fanniest fan in town, has got his team lined up already and says, “There won’t be notin’ to it.”
Here’s the way he will have his men in the field, and if he does say it himself, it’s a nifty aggregation:
There’s D. J. O’Brien, catcher; Al McClair, pitcher; Herbert King, shortstop and captain; George Kennedy, first base; Bob Geis, second base; Norman Koon, third base; Tommy Bullene, center field; Roy Stevens, right field, and ben Sherman, left field.
Now then, the N. C. Co. boys are missing a little dope themselves. They have a team in prospect and here are some of the men that will play on it.:
Outside of the batter, which will come in over the ice or be fresh enough on the first boat, there will be Briggs, Clausen, Morris, Searing, Berry, Fisher and Huckle.
Not content with that a third team has been figured out, that could make them all go some.
This aggregation would consist of: Marshall, pitcher; Eddie Stroecker, catcher; Fred Douse, first; Eddie Ross, second; Montgomery, shortstop; McNamee, third; Crawford, center; Ferry, right field; and De Baun, left field.
Billy Koon says that if this bunch will get together with the intent to do business, he will lend them the loan of a set of uniforms for the season.
Of course, it has been announced some time ago that negotiations are on with Dawson and Nome to get them to send teams here this summer. These arrangements have not been completed as yet, but it looks like a cinch that they will accommodate us and come u0p here and try for a walloping.
It is undecided whether they shall play all the teams of the city league or a series of games, or just play one of the local teams.
In the former instance there would be a lot of good ball here and it would look like the real league goods. However, if those rivals from up and down river have a few ex-presidents of the Nationals on their staffs, it would probably behoove us to pick the best in the city to go against them.
To add to the complications and likewise the interest of the situation, it has been announced that Chena has sent outside for suits and paraphernalia and is going into the game with both feet.
Their idea is to form some sort of creek league, and it’s a good one, but this town wants to be in on it.
With two or three teams at Chena and on the creeks, and three teams here we can beat any country circus to a Chinese whisper.
The News-Miner is behind the game for all it is worth, and it possesses a perfectly good sporting editor who will have his ear to the ground day and night.
We want the dope right here whether it’s new brew or any old vintage, but if it has anything to do with baseball in this city fetch it along and we will look it over.
Fairbanks Daily Times
June 22, 1915
Big Crowd Sees Van Dycks Win Midnight Sun Game
In the best and hardest fought game of baseball that Fairbanks has had the pleasure of witnessing in many a day, the Van Dycks won from the Marquettes by the score of 11 to 9. Every minute of the game was full of excitement, and every fan out at the park knew that he was watching a baseball game. Even the umpires showed big league style. The teams were very evenly matched, and Captain Wood deserves a lot of credit for picking his men so carefully. Hansen and Stroecker pitched the full nine innings, and both men did themselves proud. Myers and Anderson were on the receiving end of the battery.
In the first inning, Hansen fanned Cathcart to start with, and the next two batters were easy outs. Stroecker grabbed Gideon’s high fly, fanned Wood and tossed out Jess Myers. In the second, Hansen whiffed two, while Baker and Pauli took care of Stroecker. Stroecker walked Geis, who stole second, took third on Judkins; hit to short right, and scored when Anderson let the ball get away from him. Judkins stole second while Pauli fanned and came home on Hansen’s infield hit. Creamer walked. Gideon’s two-bagger to right sent Hansen over the plate with the third run of the inning. Creamer was caught trying to make third on the hit. Hansen hit Pegues with the ball in the third and fanned three men. The Marquettes did not score in their half of the third.
In the fourth, after Koon had scored, an error by Geis let Stroecker reach first. Clausen’s infield hit advanced Eddie to second. He was safe at the three-quarter post on Baker’s error and scored then Tom Walker drove a safe on over second. Stroecker beaned Al Pauli in the fourth. An error by Anderson put him on second, and when Clausen threw wild, he went to third. Creamer’s hit to short right scored him.
In the fifth, Hansen fanned the first three batters in the Van Dyck batting order with eleven pitched balls. Wood, the first man up for the Marquettes, got a clean single over second. An error by Pauli on Clausen’s return of the ball from the outfield put the captain on third. Jess Myers laid down a sacrifice hit along the first base line and pushed Wood across the plate.
In the sixth, Stroecker beat out an infield hit, stole second, and crossed the plate when Baker missed Myers’ throw to catch him stealing second. Walker reached first on an error. Carr fanned and Pegues rolled out to Pauli unassisted. A wild throw of his short hit put Pauli on second for the Marquettes in the sixth. Hansen hit a long, high fly to Clausen, which the latter handled perfectly and then shot the ball to second, doubling up Pauli, who had run wild. Creamer died, Stroecker to Koon.
A comedy of errors put six runs over the plate for the Van Dycks in the lucky seventh. The Marquettes went up in the air. Anderson, the first man up, was hit with the ball. Cathcart forced him at second, Woods for Geis. Pauli reached first on a fielder’s choice, Hansen making a poor throw to catch Cathcart at second. An error by Woods shoved a run over the plate and advanced the men on bases, after Koon had beat out a bunt. Geis, Pauli and Wood then made errors in rapid succession and these, coupled with another batter hit by the ball, registered six tallies for the Van Dycks. There was not a clean hit made in this inning, Koon getting a scratch single. Buckley replaced Geis on second, and Botway relieved Creamer in right in this inning. Gideon got his second hit in this inning. He stole second, took third on an error by Anderson and scored on Jess Mayer’s second sacrifice hit. Woods walked, stole second, and came all the way home on the same hit that brought Gideon across the rubber.
In the eighth, after Koon had retired, an error by Wood put Stroecker on first. He went to second when Anderson made a two-base heave to catch him at the halfway post and scored on Tommy Walker’s single to right. Carr got a two bagger to deep left, but Walker was held on third. He died there when Pegues fanned. After two were down in the eighth, Welch, batting for Botway, walked, was advanced to second by Gideon’s third hit, took third on an error by Cathcart and came home when Norman Koon made a mess of Wood’s easy grounder.
The last inning saw the Van Dycks cinch the game. After Cathcart had fanned, an error by Judkins in handling Pauli’s long fly to left gave Fred a life. He stole second and came home when Welch made an error. Koon got another infield hit and scored when Stroecker drove a two-bagger to the deep field. In the last half of the ninth, Myers got a life on Koon’s error, stole second, took third on a hit by Buckley. Stroecker walked Baker. Myers was forced at the plate. Judkins sacrificed Buck across the rubber, but Hansen fanned, ending the game.