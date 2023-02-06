The first Caterpillar to arrive in Fairbanks was a 1911 Holt Traction Engine that had Caterpillar brand tracks on it.
This machine was the first of its kind to come into Interior Alaska and it proved its value, paving the way for the proliferation of modern heavy equipment and the retirement of using horses for commercial hauling. The following story gives a glimpse of the hurdles these pioneers of using heavy equipment had to deal with and the costs associated with the usage of that equipment. We have added, in brackets, the amounts in today’s money for comparison. Those figures were obtained using an inflation calculator that converts monetary values from 1915 to today.
Caterpillar Times
Volume 35, Number 1
January 1915
Running A “Cat” At Forty Below
California may not be quite perfect in every respect, but it certainly is a good place in which to thaw out. At least Mr. Black thinks so, and Mr. Black ought to be a good judge. In the past six years he has had more frost-bites than a Mexican ruler has troubles and he says he hasn’t ever been really warm in all that time. But now he has come to California to get warm, to live for a few months without fur clothing, to breathe air that doesn’t leave frost all the way down to one’s lungs.
But we’re getting ahead of our story, which has to do with the below-zero instead of the above-zero period of Mr. Black’s life. Six years ago, Mr. Black went to Alaska, not in quest of gold, but to supply the labor and mechanical skill for which the North offers big wages, though it demands many sacrifices. For some time he went from place to place, working in stamp mills and operating gold dredgers, seeking bigger opportunities wherever they offered themselves. Finally he landed in Fairbanks, Alaska, and there “hitched up with the Cat,” which brings us to the interesting part of our story.
Mr. Black had operated a Caterpillar some time before, in the States and in Canada.
When he saw one in Fairbanks, he greeted it like a long-lost brother and immediately applied for the job of running it. The owners were Pinkerton, Parkin, and Sayers — the first in the meat business, the second in the express business, and the third a machinist. In 1910, these three men got together, discussed ways and means to make more money, and purchased a Caterpillar. Evidently the investment proved profitable, for when Mr. Black applied for a job, the partner who had been running the tractor retired and the trio hired Black at wages that would sound fabulous to a worker in the United States. But then, running a Caterpillar in Alaska is quite a different proposition from running one in warmer climes.
The Pinkerton, Parkin and Sayers Caterpillar is used mostly for contract work — hauling drilling machines, moving buildings, but the greater part of the time for hauling wood. A few years ago, the Fairbanks people could cut all the wood they wanted out in the back yard, so to speak. But now id must be hauled nearly nine miles — and wood, it must be remembered, is Alaska’s only plentiful heating fuel so far.
The wood is hauled by team from the place where it is cut to the river. There it is loaded on sleds — from five to eight are generally used—and hauled down the frozen Tanana River (Tanana is Eskimo for “River of Rivers”), which is a branch of the great Yukon. Thirty cords of wood are hauled in this way at one time, at a profit of about $5.00 per cord [$144.88 today’s money], which makes the operating cost of $60.00 per day [$1,738.54 today’s money] seem small in comparison.
Few people who have never been in Alaska can realize what hauling a load of this sort means. The extreme cold makes the snow dry and yielding — very much like sand. The steel runners, as may readily be imagined, pull extremely hard over this surface. The only thing that slips easily over the dry snow is walrus ivory and that, of course, is out of the question except for light sleds. The steel runners hold so firmly in the snow that starting with the full load is an absolute impossibility.
When the sleds are stopped, the Caterpillar is backed into them, and each sled is jolted back far enough to leave slack in the chains between all of them. Then, in starting, instead of engaging the clutch easily, the operator is obliged to start with a jerk, violating every rule of engine operation. Each sled as the slack in the chain is taken up, adds its load with another jerk, all of which puts a terrific strain upon the engine. In spite of this, the Caterpillar, after four years’ use, is still in excellent condition and good for many years more of work. The upkeep cost has been very light–at least, so far as extras are concerned. The only breakages have been in some of the valve brackets and recently the large bevel gear broke. Considering the intense cold, this record is remarkable, for the cold has a tendency to increase the tension in metal and make it easily breakable.
Of course, some home-made changes were required to adapt the Caterpillar to Alaskan conditions. A short length of log chain was welded around each shoe in the Caterpillar track. The radiator fan was found unnecessary, strange (?) as this may seem, and was discarded. To lessen trouble on account of breakages from freezing, a radiator crudely made from half-inch pipe was substituted for the one supplied with the Caterpillar. Dry batteries sell for a dollar apiece in Fairbanks and are short lived because of the cold. A high-tension magneto was therefore put on the machine.
Even in the coldest weather, no trouble is experienced in starting the tractor in the morning. Gasoline is generally used for priming, but down to 25 degrees below zero, distillate (a type of fuel oil) is used for fuel. From 25 below to 40 below gasoline is used for fuel. When the mercury drops below [minus] forty degrees, outside work is pretty well abandoned and everybody stays indoors as much as possible. Mr. Black states that the coldest weather in Fairbanks is 65 degrees below zero — which our readers will agree is some cold — and this sort of weather often lasts as long as two weeks.
We have stated that the operating cost of this Caterpillar was $60 per day [$1,738.54], which is not to be wondered at when one finds that gasoline sells for 65 cents a gallon [$29.56] in Fairbanks, and distillate at 40 cents a gallon [$18.83]. The operating cost also includes the wages of two men — $10.00 — each per day [$289.76], and the hire of another man and team at $20.00 per day [$579.51], for cutting the wood and hauling it to the river. But then, everything in Alaska comes high. A single 16-candle power electric light costs $6.00 per month [$173.85. The dressing of a minor cut on his finger cost Mr. Black $50.00 [$1,448.79 today’s money]. Board and room in a shanty in Alaska cost more than in a good hotel in California.
But Mr. Black is going back. In spite of the fact that he walked 337 miles from Fairbanks to the railway station at Chitina; in spite of the fact that he spent several hundred dollars for a sight of grass and flowers; in spite of the fact that he will never be frost-bitten in California, he’s going back to Fairbanks. He says he’s getting ‘sorta lonesome for the “Cat” already.
Caterpillar Times, April 1915
The “Caterpillar” Tractor
One of our good friends, a reader of the “Caterpillar” Times, was much impressed by an advertisement of the ”Caterpillar” Tractor that appeared some time ago in one of the national publications. The advertisement showed the tractor hauling a big load of freight over a frozen river in Alaska, and it prompted these words of poetry:
The “Caterpillar” Tractor plows,
The fields of Cuba sunny,
Or bucks the drifts of Yukon snows,
— It’s worth my faith and money.
No outpost is too far away,
And service is built into —
The Holt machine, it’s here to stay,
I’ll bank on it to win, too.
With all Alaska frozen tight,
And boats and trains stopped moving,
The “Caterpillar” shows its might,
Its worth and power proving.
Invincible it walks the earth,
The “Caterpillar” Tractor,
We praise the power that gave it birth,
Progression’s greatest factor.
Note: As you can see Fairbanks was an expensive place to do business and live in. If you would like to know more about this wonderful piece of historic machinery, you can read more from another article published in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner on Sep. 9, 2012, titled “Brawny Caterpillar engine transformed Alaska’s Interior in early 1900’s.”