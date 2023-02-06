The first Caterpillar to arrive in Fairbanks was a 1911 Holt Traction Engine that had Caterpillar brand tracks on it.

This machine was the first of its kind to come into Interior Alaska and it proved its value, paving the way for the proliferation of modern heavy equipment and the retirement of using horses for commercial hauling. The following story gives a glimpse of the hurdles these pioneers of using heavy equipment had to deal with and the costs associated with the usage of that equipment. We have added, in brackets, the amounts in today’s money for comparison. Those figures were obtained using an inflation calculator that converts monetary values from 1915 to today.

This brawny History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.