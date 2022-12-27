In the early days, Fairbanks had a couple of slang terms we don’t hear very often today. They described two kinds of people, the “Knocker” who is a pessimist, and the “Booster” who is an optimist. These terms were used to describe what a person would tell others about the place they were living in or had visited. Knockers were viewed as a real threat to getting support for public and private projects within Alaska. Today we have a few Alaskan authored poems that depict the feelings of Alaskans regarding these two types of people:
The Fairbanks Gazette July 17, 1903
By Mrs. Nettie McCarty Sigler.
There was a man with a dark blue face,
A croaking voice and sullen jaw;
Who was making his way as best he could,
Out from the terrible Tanana.
He traveled the length of St. Michael’s streets,
You’d shudder to hear his heavy boots;
And he mingled his melancholy voice,
With the howl of the hungry malamute.
He met a man who was going in,
And straightway unburdened his heavy mind;
With the fearful tales of the suffering few,
Whom he had forever left behind.
The man with is traps who was going in,
Heard, and heeded, and would not go;
But turned about and retraced his steps,
With a heavy heart and spirits low.
Note: Nettie “Florence” McCarty later mined Discovery Claim on Fairbanks Creek with her second husband, Herman Wobber, they left Alaska as millionaires.
Iditarod Pioneer July 24, 1910
You can hear the little hammers going knock, knock, knock,
They’re busy every minute of the day;
They vary from a murmur like the tick’in of a clock,
To a roar that’s heard a thousand miles away.
The folks who use the hammer might have a slight excuse
If it brought them any money or new friends;
For such persistent efforts should really be some use,
Though ‘twere only for serving selfish ends.
But over all Alaska — East and West, and North and South,
And even when he goes to the Outside,
You can hear the little pessimist a-shootin’ off his mouth —
It’s strange he wouldn’t have a little pride.
He poses as authority upon new mining camps,
And selfish papers stick it up in ink;
There’s brighter men amongst the bums a dodgin’ brakies’ lamps,
For there’s plenty in the hobo class who use their heads to think.
But a knocker shows no signs of brains nor has he red blood in his veins;
Along the least resisting lines he wanders with a slouch,
Unworthy of the name of man, a degenerate in Nature’s plan
Is the hombre with the everlasting grouch.
I’d rather lose my sleep o’nights
Thro’ the malamutes’ cheerful howling —
Even the ass’ bray is sweet, compared
With the pessimists’ dismal growling.
His growls and groans would raise the bones
From Davy Jones’s locker;
In the flames of hell even Satan will yell’
“God preserve us from the knocker!”
Feeling depressed after reading the knocker poems? Perhaps the following Booster poem will pick your spirits up!
Fairbanks Daily News — November 1, 1908
Do you know there’s lots of people settin’ ‘round in every town,
Growlin’ like a broody chicken, knocking every good thing down?
Don’t you be that kind of cattle, ‘cause they ain’t no use on earth,
You just be a booster rooster — crow an’ boost for all you’re worth.
If your town needs boostin’, booster ‘er, don’t hold back and wait to see
If some other feller’s willin’ — sail right in, this country’s free.
No one’s got a mortgage on it, it’s just yours as much as his,
If your town is shy on boosters, you get in the boostin’ biz.
If things just don’t seem to suit you an’ that world seems kind of wrong,
What’s the matter with a boostin’ just to help the thing along?
‘Cause if things should stop a-goin’ we’d be in a sorry plight —
You just keep that horn a-blowin’; boost ‘er up with all your might.
If you see some feller tryin’ for to make some project go,
An’ you can boost it up a trifle, that’s your cue to let him know,
That you’re not a-goin’ to knock it just because it ain’t your “shout,”
But you’re going to boost a little, ‘cause he’s got the best thing out.
If you know some feller’s failin’s just forget ‘em; for you know
The same feller has some good points; them’s the ones you want to show;
“Cast your loaves out on the water,” they’ll come back, a-sayin’ true,
Mebbe they’ll come back “buttered when some fellow boosts for you!
Now that a New Year is right around the corner, here is an old toast that was given by P. H. Watt, the very first Grand President of the Pioneers of Alaska in 1908, that you can give to boost you and your friends into a New Year full of appreciation of all Alaska has to offer:
Adapted from an old Yukon Toast, By P. H. Watt
Here’s to the land of the Midnight Sun;
Here’s to her streams where the big salmon run;
Here’s to the land of the Northern Lights,
Where the wildfowl end their lengthy flights.
Here’s to the land of the old musk-ox,
The snow-white ptarmigan, the silver-grey fox.
Here’s to the land of the dogs which howl
In reply to the hoot of the big-eyed owl
Here’s to the land of wealth untold,
Where the tussocks carpet the floor of gold.
Here’s to the Pioneers — hale fellows well met —
Let’s hope that each one a long poke may get.
Here’s to her mountains, which rival old Shasta;
Come, drink to our home up in Arctic Alaska!
This reflective History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to “Boost” for all of you to have a Happy and Healthy New Year!