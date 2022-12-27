In the early days, Fairbanks had a couple of slang terms we don’t hear very often today. They described two kinds of people, the “Knocker” who is a pessimist, and the “Booster” who is an optimist. These terms were used to describe what a person would tell others about the place they were living in or had visited. Knockers were viewed as a real threat to getting support for public and private projects within Alaska. Today we have a few Alaskan authored poems that depict the feelings of Alaskans regarding these two types of people:

The Fairbanks Gazette July 17, 1903