Interior Scrapbook — Dec. 18, 2022

With the shortest daylight hours being a fact of life in Fairbanks, this photo illustrates it well. The picture probably was taken on top of the downtown federal building, facing south down Cushman Street. Some of buildings seen in the photo are Gordon’s, Eagles Hall and Main School. The most striking event is how low on the horizon the sun gets on Dec. 21. Pioneers of Alaska Museum at Pioneer Park

 Pioneers of Alaska Museum at Pioneer Park

At the beginning of January 1918 — two years before nationwide prohibition — the Territory of Alaska went “Bone Dry” and Fairbanks became a different place. Entertainment began to occur within private dwellings rather than in businesses, and many otherwise upstanding citizens found themselves facing a judge on charges of violating the liquor laws. Thankfully on April 7, 1933, that all came to a merciful end. The following items sum up the issue of Alaska’s Bone Dry situation in our fair city during those dry years.

The following is an excerpt from a letter written by Vincent Pierce, aka “Jamaica Pete,” to his wife in February 1927. He was in Valdez, and she was back home in Fairbanks. This is a rare glimpse into prohibition and how it affected the lives of ordinary folks here. The letter is part of the Pierce, Vincent H., and Blanche Cascaden collection, at the Alaska and Polar Regions Archives.

This intoxicating History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.