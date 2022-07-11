In 1905 Fairbanks was booming because of the gold coming out of the mines north of town.
What was badly needed was a way to supply those mines with machinery and other heavy goods needed for further mining activities and that came about in the form of the Tanana Mines Railway, later known as the Tanana Valley Railway.
In July of that year, Fairbanks celebrated the completion of the first part of the new railroad that linked Chena with Fairbanks.
Dawson Daily News — June 19, 1905
RAILS LAID IN TANANA
The Chena Times of June 6 says: Last Wednesday afternoon the first ground was broken by the Tanana Mines Railroad company. A crew of about twenty men started in to level off the ground, lay the ties, and spike down the rails. The sound of the big hammer no doubt sounds familiar to all though it is eight years since we heard it last.
The work is progressing very rapidly and all the rails that have so far been landed will be in position by the time the next shipment arrives.
The Louise is now on her way from Dawson with 600 tons of railroad material. She will also pick up the smaller engine at Coal creek which the Cudahy could not get on board owing to the presence of large ice floes. (That small engine is the steam locomotive No. 1 on display at Pioneer Park.)
Dawson Daily News — Aug. 7, 1905
SPIKE IS DRIVEN
Fairbanks-Chena Road is Completed
Pushing to Creeks
Fairbanks, July 17 — In the presence of a large crowd the golden spike was driven in the Tanana Mines railroad this afternoon and marks the completion of the first part of the railroad system which is soon to cover the important points in the Tanana valley.
Everything went according to program. The company had chartered the steamer Coal Oil Johnny , which carried the crowds across the river. The Fairbanks people were supplemented by an excursion form Chena, among whom were seen the familiar faces of Mayor Harrais, Mrs. Rapp, Rev. and Mrs. Frank, Dr. Danforth, Mr. and Mrs. Kirkpatrick and a large number of others.
General E. M Carr made the opening remarks. He presented to Judge Wickersham a memorial spike upon which was stamped the date of the beginning and completion of the railroad between Chena and Fairbanks. It was the last spike driven in the road by the workmen.
Judge Wickersham replied briefly. There was such a dense crowd that it was impossible for many to get near the speaker’s stand, but most of the words uttered by his honor were heard.
He spoke eloquently of the many new opportunities opened to the Tanana for its more rapid development through the means of a railroad.
After he had ceased, Mrs. E. T. Barnette, wife of Captain Barnette, the founder of Fairbanks, was the center of interest. It was her duty to drive the golden spike, a spike of genuine gold made from the dust of the Tanana mines and melted and fashioned by the assay office of the Washington-Alaska bank. As soon as Mrs. Barnette had driven the spike three cheers were given for the railroad, and they were given with a will. A large number of those present took advantage of the free excursion to Chena and return. The train makes the trip one way in about forty minutes.
Tomorrow the regular freight and passenger business of the road will begin. In connection therewith, F. S. McFarlane and Jas. H. Rogers will build a corrugated warehouse and storage plant 200x500 feet. Work will start tomorrow, and fifty tons of goods have been contracted for.
Mr. Rogers, who is the general agent for the White Pass, was left in charge by Mr. Graves to arrange passenger and freight rates and appoint agents for the railroad. He has established an office in a tent on the terminal grounds and has arranged the freight rates between here and Chena. These will be based on the rate of $5 per ton either way. The rate over the creek branch to Gilmore will be 1 1/2 cents per pound. This branch of the road, Mr. Rogers says, will be in operation by August, providing all the material now en route arrives.
On the steamer Seattle No. 3 are a forty-foot coach and six flat cars, which should arrive the latter part of the week. The company has also ordered twelve additional thirty-foot flat cars to be delivered before navigation closes. The box cars for the winter service will be made in Fairbanks. The passenger rates to the creeks have not been figured out but will be soon announced.
Fairbanks Evening News — Aug. 7, 1905
A Valuable Souvenir
Mrs. E. T. Barnette was presented Saturday with the golden spike that marked the closing ceremonies of the completion of the Tanana Mines railroad some time ago. It has been neatly engraved with the date and the words “Driven by Mrs. E. T. Barnette,” and was given to her informally by Falcon Joslin, the manager of the road.
•••
You can see the locomotive mentioned in this article at the Tanana Valley Railroad Museum in Pioneer Park. It is fully operational and on selected run days, you can even get a ride with this living bit of our Fairbanks history. The Pioneers of Alaska have given strong support to this museum during the past 20 years. They have helped with the locomotive maintenance costs, donated display items for the museum and grounds, and other support as needed.
In 2018, the Tanana Valley Railroad Museum put on a reenactment of the Golden Spike ceremony that featured the actual speech that was given by Judge Wickersham, and a recreation of the actual dress worn by Isabelle Barnette on that day.