News-Miner file photo

A sea of hoopties — old, junked vehicles — dot this 1978-era junkyard in the Fairbanks area.

 News-Miner file photo

Fairbanks and Alaska, in general, has always prided itself on having ample individual freedom. Sometimes things can get a bit complicated as these articles reflect regarding the right to collect “junk.”

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Note: Many programs have come and gone, but the junk is still here, and many folks feel it is part of being an Alaskan. For several years in the 1980s, the Borough offered a junk car removal program that was funded by federal grants, however those are long gone.

