Fairbanks and Alaska, in general, has always prided itself on having ample individual freedom. Sometimes things can get a bit complicated as these articles reflect regarding the right to collect “junk.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Nov. 7, 1968
JUNK CARS
Beginning of a Problem
For many a car Fairbanks is the end of the road. And according to a study prepared for the Fairbanks North Star Borough there are now enough junked cars to fill nearly six acres with the cars stacked three high and side by side.
Automobiles, according to the report made by LeRoy C. Reid Jr., of the Arctic Health Research Laboratory, constitute a major disposal problem in the Fairbanks area.
“Junked automobiles are strewn over the landscape making one feel that this area must be the graveyard of the American automobile,” Reid said.
He further points out that they are not only an eyesore but constitute a public health hazard since the rusting hulks are a potential home for rats and other rodents.
The junked cars which litter the countryside must also be considered in terms of aesthetics and economics, he says. “Tourists can see junked cars anywhere in the lower states. They come to Alaska to see unspoiled beauty.”
But the big problem is what to do with all those cars. In 1967 Reid flew over the area counting junked vehicles; he then checked his figures by ground checks and came up with a figure of 4,000 junked cars and 1,000 scrapped trucks. And by 1971 there may be nearly 22,000 junked vehicles in the area, he warned.
According to Borough Chairman John Carlson, the borough has no authority over junked cars unless they are in junk yards—in which case they fall under the borough’s junk yard ordinance. Under the borough law junk yards must be fenced or screened two years after the law was enacted, which gives the yards until next month, Carlson said.
He added that the borough attorney is now looking into the ordinance to see how strict the borough can be in enforcing its law.
Cars left on public property are impounded by the city police, or Alaska State Troopers, held for 30 days and then, if they are still unclaimed, auctioned off. But the police have no authority to haul cars off to the dump, according to assistant Chief Robert Sundburg.
He added that in the city the police could also impound cars on private property if they were judged to constitute a public nuisance. But that procedure requires going to the City Council, he explained.
In his study of the junk problem, Reid pointed out that Fairbanks has two special problems not faced in other communities.
First, cars wear out faster than in other areas, due to the harsh climate and cost of maintenance, and second, there is no place to ship scrap metal for processing.
Burying cars presents a pollution hazard he dais, since the groundwater table may be contaminated by oils, decaying fabrics, and rusting iron, and shipping the scrap to Seattle is economically unfeasible.
Reid also dismissed the idea of using the car bodies for flood and erosion control as structurally unfeasible.
The solution to the Fairbanks problem is two-fold according to Reid. First the borough should petition the Alaska Railroad for a special rate for shipping out scrap metal. If this rate is refused, a grant should be requested from the U. S. government for a subsidy, he added.
And second, the borough should levy a tax of $1.50 per vehicle per year on all per car for the cars they collect and pay individuals $8 for delivering their cars to scrap dealers.
Carlson said that he didn’t even know the report was being made until he got it. The Borough Assembly has no specific plan for it at this point, he dad, but he plans to make copies of the report available for assembly members.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
June 12, 1978
Meet “Junkyard Annie”
“Alaska’s state flower is an empty oil drum.” — Anonymous
“Junkyards seem to work like weeds around here. If one sprouts, others soon spring up.”
That statement was made from the vantage point of a woman who probably knows more about junkyards in the Fairbanks North Star Borough than many junk dealers. She is Dee Vian, head of the borough’s Code Enforcement Division in the Planning Department, and the recipient of an apt nickname, “Junkyard Annie.”
“The Code Enforcement Division presently is working 70 junkyard violations,” Vian noted recently. “We have hundreds of small junkyards in the Fairbanks area that are in violation, and four of the larger ones cover a combined area of more than 100 acres.”
Alaska has long been known as the receiving end of much of America’s junk, largely because many who bring it with them find it unfeasible or uneconomical to take it back. Vian says most junk dealers or salvage operators are waiting for the price of scrap metal to reach $50 a ton. Presently, outside dealers are paying only $30 a ton.
But the large number of junkyard violations on file does not mean Vian and her co-workers, Randy Tobey and Rex Nutter, are trying to run salvage operators out of business. “Those junkyards did not develop overnight, and there’s nothing we can do that will make them disappear overnight,” Vian observed. “We try to work with these people over a period of time because we realize it takes money to meet some of the requirements contained in our ordinance. As long as people show a willingness to work with me, I’ll make every effort to be as flexible as possible.”
The borough’s junkyard ordinance requires a permit to be issued for those yards covering more than 500 square feet. Also required is an eight-foot fence to shield the junkyard from the public’s view. Most of the violations come about because of failure to comply with the fencing requirement. The ordinance, however, does not stipulate the type of fencing that must be installed, and one enterprising salvage operator is lining up armored personnel carriers for his fence.
Vian, whose husband is a licensed pilot, says if anyone has doubts about the severity of the problem, all they lack is an aerial perspective. “I won’t fly over Fairbanks anymore. There is so much junk that it’s depressing.”
Vian says the purpose of the junkyard ordinance is to make Fairbanks a more pleasant place to live. “Everyone will benefit if fences are erected, or junk is cleaned up. The value of adjacent property will increase, and the fencing will keep children out and avoid injuries and even fatalities.”
A former police officer in Lawton, Oklahoma, Vian finds her law enforcement training valuable in her present position. Angry salvage operators, some of them armed, confronted her in her office after receiving a notice of ordinance violation. Vian’s response is a mixture of southern hospitality, motherhood, and common sense.
“I let them do all the yelling and screaming they want. I just listen and when they finish, I suggest we each get a cup of coffee and sit down and talk about it. It’s important to let people vent their frustrations.”
One measure of Vian’s success in dealing with what has been less-than-cordial citizens is that in two years of code enforcement, she has never been ordered off anyone’s property. That record makes the title “Junkyard Annie” well deserved.