Here in Fairbanks history repeats itself, as these articles about pedestrian upgrades to the Cushman Street bridge show.

The Cushman Street bridge was built in 1917 and by November 1934 as automobiles flooded into Fairbanks, it became obvious the bridge would need an upgrade to make it safe for both pedestrians and auto traffic.

