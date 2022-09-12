Here in Fairbanks history repeats itself, as these articles about pedestrian upgrades to the Cushman Street bridge show.
The Cushman Street bridge was built in 1917 and by November 1934 as automobiles flooded into Fairbanks, it became obvious the bridge would need an upgrade to make it safe for both pedestrians and auto traffic.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Make It Safe For Pedestrians
Until the footbridge is constructed on the Garden Island-Cushman Street bridge something should be done to make it safe for pedestrians who have to travel over the bridge. The Cushman Street approach is even more dangerous than it has been in the past, in fact it is almost impossible for pedestrians to keep on their feet, as the approach is as slippery as smooth ice to walk on.
Several people coming into the city from the (railroad) depot after the arrival of the southbound train Sunday afternoon either sat down or put on a clever acrobatic stunt. During the past two weeks or more there have been quite a number of falls — some of the victims getting quite a shake-up, other burning the bridge up with their naughty language.
A few days over two weeks ago, while coming to town after seeing the passenger train pull out for the south, four people, within thirty minutes, had had falls coming down the approach. And the spills couldn’t be blamed on John Barleycorn as those doing the tumbling act were total abstainers.
Harry Phillips, proprietor of the Horseshoe Cigar Store and leader of the local Democratic politics, was the first to give the onlookers a treat. Harry made a good take-off and after going up in the air several feet at a record-breaking speed something happened to his motor or some other part of his machinery and he took a tailspin, landing a few feet away from his take-off right on his left wing. After being helped to his feet Harry remarked “That almost makes a fellow feel like falling off the milk wagon,” and then he let loose a few remarks that almost burned the whole bridge up.
The News-Miner believes it would be a good idea to keep a little gravel or cinders sprinkled on the approach daily until the footbridge is built; also, a handrail, a heavy rope would be sufficient, placed from the approach to the street. This would help make it safer for pedestrians.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Chena Bridge To Be Closed In Morning
Traffic across the bridge at Cushman Street over the Chena River will be stopped tomorrow forenoon in order to permit of the construction of walks on both sides of the span and also to allow of its redecking, Frank Nash, superintendent in the Fairbanks Division for the Alaska Road Commission, announced today. The Road Commission will make the improvements.
Stairs leading from First Avenue to the ice on the Chena River in front of Martin Pinska’s store are being built today by the Road Commission. This will be the river crossing for pedestrians.
Approaches to facilitate the crossing of the river by vehicles are being made on First Avenue at the foot of Noble Street on the city side of the stream and near St. Joseph’s hospital on the Garden Island side.
The improvement work on the bridge will require about three weeks’ time.
The ice on the river is deemed sufficiently thick to bear any weight that will be put on it.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Chena Bridge Is Again Open To Traffic
While improvements to the Chena River Bridge at Cushman Street have not yet been completed, nevertheless the redocked span with its new walkways at both sides is opened again for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The bridge will remain open until notice of its closing is given by the Alaska Road commission. C. E. Burglin, assistant engineer of the commission, announced today. Resumption of the improvement work will depend on the weather.
The walkways at the sides of the bridge are scarcely wide enough to permit two persons to pass each other, so Mr. Burglin says the Commission’s regulations are that pedestrians going to Garden Island would use the upstream walk and persons coming to Fairbanks should use the downstream walk.
The old Cushman Street bridge is still in use today on the Seward Peninsula near Nome, spanning the Kuzitrin River on the Nome-Taylor Road. The only excitement it gets these days is an occasional whacking by oversized equipment being moved by careless truck drivers. The heavy traffic days are long gone and so are its pedestrian walkways.
