Rainy weather didn’t deter 200 people from participating in the 2022 Heart Walk last month.

The colorful crowd gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where they visited booths that included hands-only CPR and got their blood pressure checked. There were healthy snacks and even a surprise guest appearance by Smoky Bear.

