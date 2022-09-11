Rainy weather didn’t deter 200 people from participating in the 2022 Heart Walk last month.
The colorful crowd gathered at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where they visited booths that included hands-only CPR and got their blood pressure checked. There were healthy snacks and even a surprise guest appearance by Smoky Bear.
The American Heart Association raised more than $130,000 to ensure that cardiovascular disease research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care, and fewer people suffer and die of heart disease and stroke.
John Burns, president of Golden Valley Electric Association, spearheaded the 2022 Heart Walk. Foundation Health Partners sponsored the annual event, with support from Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute. Tom Grose officially launched the day by singing The Star Spangled Banner.
The day was designed to encourage movement that supports physical health and well-being, while raising money for the American Heart Association’s mission, which includes funding heart disease and stroke research.
