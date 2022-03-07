During the early 1950’s Fairbanks found itself in a post-war development boom. The old goldrush town of cabins and general stores was giving way to modern buildings, roads, and even modernization of newspaper advertizing. Large weekly ads appeared for grocery stores and the competition was fierce at times, advertisers were always looking for a new angle to get customers in the door. In December of 1953 Ray Gross, the co-owner of Ray’s Supermarket located in the Northward building, implemented some of the more memorable grocery advertizing schemes:
FIRST PERFUMED AD IS PRESENTED IN NEWS-MINER
Fairbanks Daily News Miner – December 3, 1953
Today, the News-Miner presents an advertisement in color, and PERFUMED, too! On page eight, Ray’s Supermarket is sponsoring an advertisement which makes use of generous amounts of red, PERFUMED, ink. Turn to page eight, read the many bargains, then take a good whiff. Man, doesn’t it send you?
The perfume was mixed with the ink outside the News-Miner plant, then the mixture was poured into the press. Alice blushed when she got a good sniff of the aroma. The News-Miner printing plant today smelled like the lilacs in spring. Pressmen complained that when they walked outside in their ink-stained clothing, men waved at them and shouted, “woo-woo.”
At any rate, turn to page eight and see the first perfumed advertisement in Alaska’s history. And don’t come around telling us that our paper stinks!
By now you are wondering what were they advertizing?
On page eight is a full-page advertisement for Ray’s Supermarket. In addition to the usual featured grocery specials, they did a big promotion for Cashmere Bouquet Toilet Soap. The ad says: “Ray’s presents Orchids to you…!
1,000 corsages consisting of three orchids each, will be given away FREE to the first 1,000 customers buying three cakes of Cashmere Bouquet Toilet Soap. Corsages will be present to customers by Liberty Helenihi, a native Hawaiian. Cashmere Bouquet Soap, 3 cakes and orchid corsage- 29 cents.”
In the bottom corner of the ad is a box called “Ray’s Own Corner” It says:” With such gorgeous color and such Beautiful Orchids and such stupendous bargains….and with such Romantic Perfume, I figure I gotta do something Pretty FABulous here. So how about FAB giant box (laundry soap) for 79 cents?
Note: Ray’s Supermarket was run by co-owner Ray Gross, who had been in the grocery business since his arrival to Alaska in 1928. His store in the Northward building was one of the first modern supermarkets in Fairbanks. The perfumed ad was one of many catchy campaigns to get customers in the store. The ad also indicates they offer free parking, and they only accepted cash.
One memorable Golden Days joint ad from Ray’s Supermarket and the old Piggly Wiggly store featured savings on mealy potatoes that were dug from the tailings near Pedro Creek, Hot Roll Mix that was Pillsbury (Not Sourdough), Libby’s Skookum ripe olives, and Cheddar Cheese that old Two Step Louie would dance for! There is also a notice under Bakery Specials, advising customers to beware of claim jumpers on the advertised fresh-baked goods.