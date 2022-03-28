Note: It is amazing to think about what it would be like to see those armed payroll transport convoys performing their duties once a month in downtown Fairbanks. There are probably some folks around town that remember seeing and or cursing at them. This bulletproof History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that more History Nuggets can be seen on our website pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.