During the 1960’s a surprising number of big-name entertainers performed in Fairbanks. The following article showcases one of these memorable events that describes the enthusiasm of the Fairbanks audience when Louis Armstrong gave a performance here.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner October 12, 1965
SATCHMO KEEPS THINGS ROLLIN’
“We’re going to keep things rollin’ folks” rasped the famous voice of the King and 3,200 Fairbanksans swayed to the blues and tapped out the beat of the most famous jazz man in the world.
Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong and his All Stars put on a show last night that Fairbanks will remember for a long time.
It lasted nearly two-and -one-half hours and was all music. The short balding man with the “golden horn” drew sighs from the audience as he launched into some of his most familiar tunes. At times the audience became so wrapped up in the music they forgot to clap…for a moment, then the roof would come in.
The crowd at last night’s jazz performance included musicians, small children, middle aged housewives, pioneer Alaskans, university students, high schoolers, butchers, bakers, radio announcers, newspaper people, schoolteachers, ministers’ wives, civic leaders, businessmen—just about every walk of life in Fairbanks was represented.
Dress ranged from the typical Alaskan “casual” to exquisite dressy garb. One woman came wearing a gold tiara in her black hair. Another came in her warm boots, wool slacks, and fur parka.
When Satchmo walked up on the stage of the Patty Building for the first time, he was given a standing ovation—a tribute to his greatness.
Armstrong gave equal time to his “All Stars,” and each is the best.
Buster Bailey’s clarinet did something to your spine as it soared pure and sweet to impossible octaves hand his “Night Train” drew laughs from the audience as he parodied the sounds of a moving engine.
People forgot to breathe for a moment as they craned their necks to watch Danny Barcelona trill his sticks in perfect control for a drum solo.
The clown-a very talented one, was Tyree Glen on the trombone and vibes. Buddy Catlett did things with the bass that gave it a new dimension.
The vocalist, Jewel Brown was both an eyeful and an earful. She belted out “Bill Bailey” and crooned “Georgia” with equal aplomb and all her songs were greeted enthusiastically.
Billy Kyle was great on the piano and his comments kept the audience bursting out with laughter.
But through it all Satchmo was the star. Every time he picked up one of his famous handkerchiefs there was a murmur through the crowd. When he stood up and when he sat down eyes following him and when he played or sang the audience listened, almost with reverence.
The King of Jazz got a big welcome Monday afternoon too.
Over one hundred persons thronged International Airport for the arrival of Satchmo and his band and the strains of famil8iar Armstrong music, 0played by Harry Quest’s band, livened the atmosphere of the terminal.
Main feature of the welcome was a reunion of Satchmo with Otis Johnson, himself a trumpet player, who played with Armstrong 18 years ago and earlier. Johnson is now a sergeant first class and serves with the Ninth Army Band at Ft. Wainwright.
Dignitaries greeting Armstrong included the mayor and official of Alaska 67 and the Chamber of Commerce. Ruth Forbes rolled out the gold carpet, a fur hat was presented to Armstrong by Bud Saario, and Alaska fur mittens from Martin Victor were presented for Mrs. Armstrong, who was unable to make the trip.
Harry Quest presented the band leader an honorary membership in the “Farthest North Musicians Protective Union in the World, Local No. 481 American Federation of Musicians.” The membership was inscribed in a gold plaque.