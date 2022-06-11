Three students from Salcha Elementary School are helping others learn about the importance of salmon in the nearby Salcha River. Along the way, they became winners of a statewide fish art and essay contest and donated a cash prize to Ukranian refugees.
The fish art contest is held every year by the USDA Forest Service, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops. The intent is to engage youth in the world of fish, fishing and aquatic conservation through the blending of art, science and writing. Each year, young artists create an original fish illustration and submit an essay detailing the fish’s habitat and efforts to conserve it.
“It was a year of fish,” said Ronda Schlumbohm, Salcha Elementary School teacher. “We are trying to bring awareness that the Salcha River is the most important spawning ground for the chinook salmon in the Yukon River drainage.”
Her entire class participated in Alaska Fish and Game’s project, Salmon in the Classroom. Students took data daily of temperatures and pH levels to understand the life cycle of salmon.
“We also did a class project for the science fair and won a first place ribbon at our Salcha Science Fair,” she said. Next, they earned a first place ribbon at the Interior Alaska Science Fair.
Students were then invited to present the project to the Alaska Student Research Symposium and were awarded $100 for the successful project. They donated their winnings to Ukranian refugees. The funds were designated to provide SIM cards to refugees crossing the border in Romania, so refugees could contact loved ones.
“My classroom and Salcha Elementary School believe in educating the whole child,” Schlumbohm said. “That means everything is important. Reading and writing and science and art all connected. So is kindness and watching out for others. Everything is important.”