Soldiers are always preparing for combat, and sometimes those combat simulations make for busy, colorful events. An air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright did just that on June 8 as troops took part in a range of training exercises. The demonstration was part of the 11th Airborne Division’s Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies and demos at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.