Soldiers are always preparing for combat, and sometimes those combat simulations make for busy, colorful events. An air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield at Fort Wainwright did just that on June 8 as troops took part in a range of training exercises. The demonstration was part of the 11th Airborne Division’s Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies and demos at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Safety in the skies: Air assault demo keeps soldiers at the ready
- Staff report
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks chef competes for white apron on MasterChef
- Bodies of two women located in Trapper Creek
- Float plane crashes on Chena River
- Two women arrested after reported mail theft; troopers give tips for preventing mail theft
- Fairbanks man sentenced to 8 years for possessing child pornography
- Three Bears Alaska to hold public meeting June 28 on North Pole location
- Hatchet murderer sentenced to 75 years
- Monroe's Cayla Hernandez awarded P.E.O.'s prestigious STAR Scholarship
- Trial begins for a man accused of sexually abusing a minor
- Dispatch center continues staffing struggles
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.