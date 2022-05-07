Ryan Middle School students Chloe Maring and Dalilah Kesterson showed off their certificates of achievement during a special school celebration last week.
They are both members of the Sources of Strength club, a group of students committed to supporting their peers. This month, they helped their school win the district-wide Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’s Healthy Connections Challenge.
The purpose of the challenge was to promote healthy connections and random acts of kindness, during a month-long campaign to raise awareness about teen dating abuse. The intent is to help students learn how to stop dating abuse before it starts.
One of the prime activities was to create and share Kindness Cards. Students wrote a compliment or a note of gratitude on each card. They ended up distributing 1,202 Kindness Cards to fellow students and community members.
The Sources of Strength students also promoted this pledge: “I pledge to show respect in all my relationships — online and in person. I understand that healthy relationships are free from pressure, control and threats. I will trust my instincts and tell someone I trust — like a friend, parent or teacher — if someone is crossing my line.”
“I know some of my peers are hurting and I want to be a peer leader,” said eighth-grader Dalilah Kesterson, on why she joined the group. “I want to help others, not just myself.”
“I want to help the school be better,” said her fellow SOS member Chloe Maring.
Rinam Kowalski helped create and coordinate the program, as a prevention specialist with the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. Both Tia Krause and Ann Piek followed through with presentations to all the students at Ryan Middle School and coordinated all the activities for the challenge.
“Ryan Middle School won and I am super proud of them,” Kowalski said.
Many students created as many as 10 Kindness Cards each.
“It was pretty incredible,” they said.