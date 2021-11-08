Today we will look at the first travelling magic show to come to Alaska and Fairbanks. The following articles reflect only part of the repertoire of the famous Rudy Roxo. He held several shows during his two weeks in Fairbanks, wowing residents and daring them to figure it out.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner June 21, 1939
Magician At the Empress Thursday Eve
Magicians delve into the unusual and thus have many odd experiences. Rudy Roxo, who will appear on the Empress Theater stage Thursday evening with his bag of tricks, has given shows on the Texas Plains for the Rangers, on board ship in Lake Michigan that was in the midst of a miniature hurricane, at the request of the Captain in order to keep the passengers thoughts off possible danger, and expects to find many more odd experiences with natives in faraway points of Alaska, giving performances for the Indians and Eskimos at out of the way points in the wilderness.
How does one become a magician? Only a few outstanding wizards started at childhood to seek a career as a magician. A man must , for the most part, teach himself until he has acquired sufficient skill to inspire confidence in some professional, who may then take an interest and help develop him. It is a career requiring a capacity for secrecy, manual dexterity, and a full knowledge of psychology.
Man possesses these attributes in various degrees and his success as a magician is attained accordingly. If one has the patience to wear suede leather gloves while learning to manipulate objects without dropping them under any conditions; to spend hours of concentration on the development of new tricks and spend unlimited time writing and rewriting routines and gags to go with the tricks so they are perfectly timed and emphasized for maximum of effect; to keep a secret no matter what bribes and coercion friends may put up to trip him, then he will make a good magician—maybe!
It is indeed a most fascinating art, and always will be, says Roxo as well as 300 other professional and 10,000 amateur magicians in America.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 1, 1939
Will Drive Blindfolded Thru Town
Rudy Roxo Offers to Give Demonstration of “Extra Sensory Perception”
Anything can happen and usually does when Roxo pops up with an idea. His latest is to drive a new Pontiac 8 Silver streak sedan, while doubly blindfolded, through the streets of Fairbanks. This will take place at 1:15 p.m., July Fourth.
A tour of the streets will be made, and the car will be returned to the starting place intact—it is hoped.
The drive will start from the front of the Wells Alaska Motors, who are furnishing the car, and will wind up there also. C. M. Wells, owner, and manager of the Motors company, believes that the Pontiac is the easiest driving car built, and is the sponsor of this bit of excitement to prove the fact.
Although the car will definitely not be driven at a dangerous rate of speed, all witnesses of this feat are urged to keep well back of the curb. Roxo has driven for 14 years without a single traffic violation, at times performing the blindfold feat on racetracks at a high rate of speed. However, utmost caution is requested of bystanders.
This stunt of Roxo’s may well prove to be one of the outstanding events of the Fourth. When questioned about how the trick is performed, Roxo’s only answer was, “Extra sensory perception.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – July 5, 1939
Roxo Drives Thru Streets Blindfolded
With the exception of one man who wanted to bet Rudy Roxo $100 against $500 he could duplicate the stunt, everyone enjoyed the baffling performance of the young magician Tuesday afternoon when he drove about the city blindfolded, and with a carload of witnesses to substantiate same.
It was good entertainment and the subject of considerable conjecture as to just how the stunt was accomplished.
Roxo and witnesses climbed aboard the brand new 1939 Pontiac auto, supplied thru the courtesy of Wells Alaska Motors, after and eye bandage and sack had been carefully examined by the crowd gathered outdoors of Wells garage office, then placed over his eyes and over his head. First Roxo weaved thru First Avenue traffic, then over and up Second, thru an alley and back to Wells.
Witnesses, pedestrians, and traffic were in no danger at any time, the clever young magician handling the car blindfolded better than many drivers with their eyes open.