In 1930 Chester Spencer opened a shop on First Avenue and established himself as the official agent for selling Revigator Water Jars. That summer he went on a promotional trip down the Tanana and Yukon rivers to give demonstrations and make sales. The following news stories are about his product and that trip:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner — May 7, 1930
WATER APPLIANCES CORP. OF AMERICA TO OPEN BRANCH OFFICE IN FAIRBANKS
The Revigator Water Jar Company, a division of the Water Appliances Corporation of America, has leased the building near the Merchants Café, on First Avenue, and will immediately open and office and salesroom where the Revigator will be on display.
C. T. Spencer, for many years deputy U. S. Marshal at Circle and Fort Yukon, will be the Alaska Representative of the Revigator. Mr. Spencer states that very little is known of the Revigator (pronounced Re-vig-a-tor) in Alaska, because the entire output of the factory has been absorbed within the United States. It is only recently that the Revigator company enlarged its plant until now the Revigator is sold all over the world.
The Revigator is a water jar scientifically constructed to restore Radioactivity to water. Experts secured the average of the Radio Activity contained in the waters of the most famous health springs of the world and duplicated it by lining the inner walls of the Revigator with carefully selected radium ore in exactly correct proportions. By a scientific treatment this indestructible ore is fixed to the walls of the Revigator in a porous form, so that water placed therein comes in contact with large radiating surfaces, and niton gas is thus released and absorbed by the water. The Revigator has been tested many times by governmental, collegiate, and private laboratories all over the world. Never once has any of these tests failed to show radio-active strength below the standard represented. Therefore, the guarantee of the company of the permanency of the radio-active strength of the Revigator is absolutely unconditional.
Branch offices and salesrooms will be opened in all principal cities in Alaska.
Mr. Spencer was formerly a salesman for the Revigator company in San Diego, California, until his return to Alaska two years ago.
Besides manufacturing the Revigator the Water Appliances Corporation of America includes the Standard Health Cup Co., Drink-O-Meter Co., Soft Water Stone Co., Wolf Patent Drip Co., Dow Herriman Pump and Machinery Co., Block Charcoal Filter Co., the Fastidious Company, The Mineralator Co., Revig-a-Chick Co., The Revigorette Co., The Radium Therapy Corporation.
Fairbanks Daily News Miner – June 6, 1930
PAMPHLETS DROPPED AT HOT SPRINGS FROM AIRPLANE
To advertise the Revigator water jar, for which he is the Alaska agent, Chester Spencer had several thousand circulars printed and distributed to outlying points by airplane. The circulars were dropped by the pilots as they flew over a town. Two thousand were dropped over (Manley) Hot Springs and Mr. Spencer received a wire from there saying: “Plane dropped about two thousand circulars over town. Half the population of (Manley) Hot Springs swam the slough to get theirs, I got mine on the roof of the jail.”
Fairbanks Daily News -Miner — August 16, 1930
HOT SPRINGS BUSIEST CAMP ON TANANA
(Excerpt from longer article)
“I find the people of Hot Springs industrious, congenial and intelligent. Industrious because they are always busy, congenial because they are happy and prosperous, intelligent because nearly all have ordered a Revigator. “
Fairbanks Daily News Miner – September 29, 1930
SPENCER SENDS NEWS
Much water has passed beneath the bridge and through the streets of Fairbanks since writing to you from Ruby. The leaves have turned from green to brown and my hair has turned from brown to gray waiting for a shipment of Revigators from Fairbanks. Three weeks have passed since these health-giving jars were shipped, and they are not here yet. My solution for cutting down the operating cost of the Alaska Railroad would be for Col. Ohlson to purchase a few Revigator Water Jars and give the employees of the Alaska Railroad a few squirts of radium water to make them radioactive. It undoubtedly would improve the freight service.
Note: By now many of you are wondering what are we talking about? Well, it may interest you to know that according to Wikipedia, the Revigator Water Jar was a pseudoscientific medical device consisting of a ceramic water crock lined with radioactive materials. The Revigator was intended to be filled with water, sit overnight so it would be irradiated by the uranium and radium in the liner, and then consumed the next day. Depending on the type of water, the resulting radon concentrations would range from a few hundred to a few thousand picocuries per liter. This product’s usage was marketed as a healthy practice which could prevent illnesses including arthritis, flatulence, and senility. You could say that it was one “hot” product. It is unknown at this time how many of these jars were sold by Mr. Spencer that year.