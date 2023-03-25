Seven bloodhound/rottweiler adopted from the FNSB Animal Shelter last fall reunited for a pound puppy playdate Sunday at the Fairbanks Dog Park on 2nd Avenue.
The puppies were surrendered along with their mother in August, when they were just a week old. Their reunion was sparked by a post on the “Fairbanks, Alaska” Facebook page.
“Back in October I had the pleasure of adopting ‘Dixie’ from the litter of 10 that the shelter had up for adoption. I was just wondering how the other nine brothers and sisters are doing so I thought I would post here to see if I could find out. Thanks,” Jennifer Jackson posted on Feb. 26. Her post included a current photo of Dixie and a screenshot of the animal shelter Facebook post showing four of the puppies when they were put up for adoption.
The replies came pouring in almost immediately.
“I got Francis! She’s very hyper and always doing something lol! She is definitely a character!” Jaden Jones replied 31 minutes later, with a photo of the now 7-month-old pup renamed “Sammi.”
“We got Harold, now Sinister Diesel. He’s a great pup, full of personality, energy galore and we love him so much,” Traci Meade chimed in five minutes after that, with a photo of her robust black and tan teenage dog.
Pauline Conlin joined in the fun several minutes later with a picture of her dog Piper, a beautiful girl who shares some of the distinctive coloring of her siblings but with the longer, coarser hair and white beard of a terrier mixed in for character.
“We adopted Joan. She looks a lot different than her siblings. And is a climber!” Conlin said.
“We have ‘Mr. Pringle’ AKA ‘George’! “Deanna Hemmen posted the same day. “SO difficult to get photos of him…they are ALL blurry. He is Go…Go…Go!!!”
Within the next 24 hours, several more adoptive parents of the 10 littermates had joined in, posting current photos of their canine kids and quizzing the others about possible shared personality traits.
“We got Walter. He is my daughter’s dog since day one. His nose never stops,” Shelby White commented, noting that Walter has issues with separation anxiety. Sara Sawatzky responded with a photo of her pup.
“We have Alice. She has some separation anxiety also,” Sawatzky said.
The pound puppy thread rapidly become a favorite with other members of the widely-followed community page.
“This whole post made my day!” one person commented. “They all are so sweet thank you for sharing this makes me smile,” another wrote.
Two days after Jackson’s original post, Sawatzky created the “Our bloodhound Rottweiler pups” Facebook group and plans were put in place for a canine family reunion at the dog park. Seven of the adoptive families live in the Fairbanks area and were able to attend, and at noon last Sunday the park was the scene of much tail wagging and cautious, getting-to-know-you sniffing as the small herd of nearly identical dogs warmed up to each other. Though some were shy at first, others enthusiastically zoomed around, greeting each newcomer with abandon.
Stacy Lanser and her two daughters were also on hand for the reunion, as was Animal Control Officer Brittlee Calkins. The Lansers, who took on the daunting task of fostering the puppies soon after they were surrendered to the pound, were overjoyed to see them healthy and happy with their forever families. Calkins said she had been active in the adoption process and had reached out to the various people who adopted the other three puppies and their mother, a bloodhound named Precious.
Jackson said the human parents of two of the remaining three puppies had been in touch, and she hoped to hear from the people who adopted Precious and the last, unaccounted for pup, Henry. On Tuesday, Sawatzky posted a screenshot of an animal shelter post saying Henry’s human parents had returned him to a shelter in Fairbanks. That’s when Ellamarie and Brandon Fischer, a Wasilla couple who had adopted Beatrice, stepped in and offered to adopt Henry. The page was soon abuzz with offers of help from the other adoptive owners and a plan was put in place to get Henry where he needed to go. As of press time Friday, the word was that Henry was on his way to Wasilla to be reunited with his sister in his new home.
Sawatzky summed it all up Friday with photos of all ten pups: Henry, Dixie, Dozer, Copper, Sammi, Sinister Diesel, Alice, Mr. Pringle, Beatrice and Piper.
“Here we go, the whole litter! I’m so happy we found each other.”