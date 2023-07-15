The only thing more fun than eating an entire pie yourself is watching someone else plunge face first into a gooey pastry, with their hands behind their back.

Pie eating was just one of the events held at Pioneer Park this week, as part of Fairbanks Golden Days. The annual Olde Tyme Games were hosted by Golden Heart Utilities. Games also included watermelon eating, water balloon toss, bucket brigade and the egg and spoon relay.

