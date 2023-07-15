The only thing more fun than eating an entire pie yourself is watching someone else plunge face first into a gooey pastry, with their hands behind their back.
Pie eating was just one of the events held at Pioneer Park this week, as part of Fairbanks Golden Days. The annual Olde Tyme Games were hosted by Golden Heart Utilities. Games also included watermelon eating, water balloon toss, bucket brigade and the egg and spoon relay.
The action provided plenty of laughs for participants and audience members who cheered them on.
Here are a few of the winners. Niko and Mileena took first place in the age 4-7 year balloon toss. Majik and Ella were second and Beatrice and Abby took third place.
In the 8-11 age range, Bella and Jordan took first place; Emme and Aria were second and Darren and Heather took third. In the 12-15 age range, Rhythm and Amber took first place, Molly and Amelia were second and Dallas and Connor took third.
If pie and watermelon events were the messiest events, the two-person water relay was the wettest. Teams of two each filled buckets, riddled with holes, and ran them over to another tub, in an effort to fill the tub as fast as possible — not an easy task with water streaming out of the holes. The fastest team managed to top off that tub in just 28 seconds.
The egg and spoon relay required focus, patience and speed. Teams of two took turns balancing a raw egg on a spoon, walking around an orange cone and then transferring that egg to a second spoon. Kudos to the teams that did not drop the egg.
Prizes were awarded to the winners. Throughout the games, it was hard to tell who was having the most fun — competitors or spectators.
