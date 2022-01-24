In the early days of Fairbanks fresh eggs were a real luxury. Most eggs that were available for purchase had traveled here from the lower 48 via steamship and would be roughly 6 months or more old. These eggs were known as “cold storage” or “boat” eggs. The quality of these eggs was indeed questionable. Fresh eggs were very rare and always in demand which led to the “over the ice” eggs which were transported in winter over what is now called the Richardson Highway from Valdez. There are many historical accounts regarding this precious commodity, and the following newspaper articles and advertisements give a glimpse of this interesting aspect of culinary life in early day Fairbanks.
Fairbanks Daily Times- September 17, 1906
JACK AHEARN’S EGG SCHEME WORKED WELL
Jack Ahearn has worked his last egg trick in Fairbanks. Jack is the man who imbibed booze to such an extent that he not only became the town drunk, but the biggest pest that ever came to a town anywhere on earth.
But it is the egg trick that Jack worked so well that makes his departure interesting. Jack maintained that he was very familiar with a man who owned chickens in town. This was proven by the frequency with which he appeared at the various paint shops in town and offered eggs for a glass of “hootch,” for it is known that Jack always got the black bottle.
The eggs he produced were always nice and clean and, in many instances, warm. Nearly every bartender in town got roped into the secret. After his departure it all came out. It seems that toward the last Jack was not very choice in the selection of eggs, for several of the bartenders got hold of some labeled “Lincoln, Neb.” The eggs had also passed their age of usefulness except for the Fourth of July stunt of pasting them at the fellow who sticks his head out of a hole in a canvas.
At any rate there are a mad lot of mixologists in the city, for they have discovered that instead of using nice ranch eggs for their own private drinks they have been using case eggs all the time. That is why Jack always said he had to have a half dollar starter every day in order to keep drunk.
Note: In another newspaper article is says that several men in town cleaned Jack up, bought him some new clothes, gave him a box to carry is belongings in and gave him a little money to go with his blue ticket paid by the city of Fairbanks to get him out of here. Upon learning that he had some donation money with which Jack had begun to drink up, the marshal had him detained in the jail to keep him sober until they could put him safely on the boat. All the men who helped him were early members of Igloo No. 4 of the Pioneers of Alaska.
Alaska Citizen November 20, 1911
There is an Alaskan who thinks the eggs shipped him by the Alaska Steamship company from Seattle to Fairbanks are not a fair shake. He has handed in a claim for reimbursement and accompanied the formal complaint with a poem which has so touched the heart of the steamship company that they are going to honor his claim at once.
The poem is entitled “An Ode to the Cold-Storage Egg.” The poem hangs on the wall of the office of the steamship company in Seattle. Here it is:
ODE TO THE COLD STORAGE EGG- Written by the man who ate it.
Gray wanderer from the hoary past,
Dumpt on Alaska’s shores at last.
We break thee with a prayer or curse,
We know you’re bad, you may be worse.
The hen that cackled at thy birth,
Long since has mingled with the earth.
The boy that gathered thee with glee,
Dandles a grandchild on his knee.
Tell us, O how, and where and when,
Thou relic of primeval hen.
What evil genius spoke the doom?
That laid thee in that frozen tomb!
“In sunbaked barn in Illinois,
I was gathered by a barefoot boy,
Five cents a dozen what the price
That led me to a room of ice.
“Beside me rose the great World’s Fair,
Yet left me in my frozen lair.
The Klondike yielded up its gold,
Yet found me still in storage cold.
“Seattle said ‘ You’re good enough,
To feed Alaskans rude and rough.”
So here at last I end my race,
Engulfed in some poor Sourdough’s face.”