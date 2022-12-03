On Friday, Noel Wien Public Library hosted an open house. Over 300 participants listened to the West Valley Jazz Band play holiday songs, voted in the Festival of Trees contest, listened to a mural talk in the Berry Room, made cramps, and drank hot cider.
Noel Wien Library hosts an open house for December's First Friday
