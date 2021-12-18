A generous Denali Borough community provided food for 61 families and gifts for 45 children this holiday season. This is the 21st year of the Neighbor to Neighbor program.
“One of my favorite gifts we’ve heard of this year is a case of diapers for a baby, with a Starbucks gift card for mom, taped to the top,” said Kami MacIver, who helped spearhead Angel Trees this year.
Angel Trees collect gifts for children in need. Local residents select an angel ornament and buy a gift for the age/gender of the child listed on the ornament.
Even residents who move away continue to support the program. At least one former resident arranged for a friend to choose ornaments off the Angel Tree and then mailed gifts to organizers directly through Amazon.
Those gifts, along with food boxes, are delivered to families in need. Residents contribute to the local Neighbor to Neighbor Food Bank to make the food boxes happen. The local food bank now has a central location in Healy, a longtime dream that finally came true in 2021.
Neighbor to Neighbor also helps families throughout the year. With a central facility, organizing for those unexpected moments is much easier. It is volunteers who made that happen by donating space for the food bank — Mark Menke and Todd Shorey of DArlin Enterprises.
On packing day, volunteers from throughout the borough showed up to help put boxes together. They included adults, preschoolers tagging along with parents, college students home for the holidays, student leaders from Anderson School and many more. So many volunteers contribute to make this program a success,
First Students buses and other individual volunteer drivers delivered the boxes to families.
On one of those deliveries, the recipient told Tina Graham: “You are heroes.”
“No, we’re not,” Tina Graham replied. “We’re your neighbors.”