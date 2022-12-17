HEALY — There was no shortage of volunteers packing food and gift boxes for families in need this week.
With 73 families on the list, the Tri-Valley Community Center was filled with empty boxes ready to be packed with food. Nearby, boxes were filled with toys for children in those families. An army of volunteers started filling those boxes.
Neighbor to Neighbor is the local nonprofit agency that spearheads this holiday program. This group helps families year round but really kicks in over the holidays to make sure every child has a toy and every family has a meal for Christmas.
With the number of families in need at an all-time high, every volunteer was needed on packing day this week.
Each family got several boxes of food and if children are in the home, they received a toy as well, all donated by other community members. Local residents were able to choose an ornament off the “Angel Tree” at Three Bears Grocery and buy a toy for a specific child.
This year, organizer Kami MacIver also created an Amazon Wish List. This resulted in donations from former residents as well as current residents.
Barb Walters, Vanessa Stone and Tallon Shreeve spearhead the local food bank and this special day of packing boxes and delivering to families in need.
