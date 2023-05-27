Creating colorful glass mosaics on repurposed guitars and ukuleles is slow, methodical work. But the end result is glorious.
Under the direction of Tri-Valley School art teacher Kassandra Mirosh, students in Healy learned how to properly and safely work with colored glass, how to create a design that works on an old instrument and how to properly grout the glass once it is in place.
Mirosh, a productive and popular Interior artist herself, regularly shares her talents with students. This project was an offshoot of her own work, creating mosaics on musical instruments. Her most recent work, a guitar featuring Alaska ravens, was purchased by Fairbanks Concert Association as a symbol of its 75th anniversary.
“It celebrates the connection between nature, the arts and education,” Mirosh said. The guitar was recently auctioned off for $2,500 at an FCA fundraiser.
With a grant from Kids In Motion/Denali Arts & Humanities Alliance, the mosaic project became a semester-long endeavor for students.
The students learned patience.
“If I were to do it again, I would have picked the ukulele, as it took a super long time to do the guitar,” said Reid Williams.
His sister, Amelia, focused on details for her northern lights mosaic.
“I was very happy with the way that the darkness behind everything turned out and how the piece made me feel as if I was in the design,” she said.
Student mosaic artists included Reid Williams, Iris Wappel, Sierra Schirokauer, Florence Brannon, Savannah Wolf, Harper Townsend, Ellie VanDeventer, Ameila Williams, Kate Label, Taylor Eddington, Raisa Beans, Danika Hamm and Melanie Randall.
