Creating colorful glass mosaics on repurposed guitars and ukuleles is slow, methodical work. But the end result is glorious.

Under the direction of Tri-Valley School art teacher Kassandra Mirosh, students in Healy learned how to properly and safely work with colored glass, how to create a design that works on an old instrument and how to properly grout the glass once it is in place.

