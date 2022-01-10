The following article is one from Dawson City. In the goldrush days good thermometers were not common items around town and one that was accurate was even rarer. Even though this story is not from Fairbanks, we can sure sympathize with situation the Yukon Sun newspaper office faced one frosty morning in Dawson City.
Yukon Sun, Dawson Yukon Territory
Feb. 3, 1904
Meanest man in all the Yukon
Appeared on the Scene on Sunday —
Little Respect for the Sabbath —
He Stole From the Front of the Sun Office Our Trusty Thermometer —
Reward Is Offered for His Detection
The meanest waloper that ever came over the trail or down or up the Yukon is the petty larceny thief that on Sunday last walked away with the Sun’s thermometer, the same having been loaned to us by Reid & Co., the druggists, and which has been a source of comfort and protection to us since the cold of winter first struck us, as well as the guiding star of all the mushers that have passed over the bridge of the slough during the frosty period.
The thermometer was one of the best that ever worked for the Sun. It was an advertising anchor, containing a thermometer, the whole anchored to the building by spikes. The thief stole the anchor and all. Half the amount of labor expended upon the lifting of our thermometer would have secured at least $16 in cheechako (money) if expended in the manly task of sawing cordwood at the rate of $2 per cord, even, and as the weather timetable weighted about 200 pounds, the task of carrying it to the thief’s cache must have been considerable.
We will pay a $10 reward for the arrest of the thief that on Sunday last stole from the front of the Sun office our thermometer. All the local thief catchers are advised that there is easy money in sight for an exhibition of their powers. People who sport thermometers that cannot show a registered pedigree had better watch out.
Now we will look back to 1906 to see how the new residents of Fairbanks felt about the cold:
Fairbanks Daily Times
October 23, 1906
Instrument is very accurate
Thermometer Brought in by the Red Cross Drug Store Was sent to Germany to be Tested and Marked—Bears Guarantee.
People passing the Red Cross Drug Store this winter will have a chance to see how cold it is, according to the tested instrument which that enterprising firm has hung on the outside of the store entrance.
The thermometer which they have purchased was made in Philadelphia and sent to Germany for a test and to be marked, the Germans leading the world in the manufacture and testing of thermometers. It came back with the guarantee of the German firm on it and the little bill of expense which greatly increased its value.
When seeking and instrument for use in this city the one received here was purchased from Morrison, Plummer & company, the Philadelphia firm for which it had been made and tested.
There is nothing so annoying as to look at one of the little instruments, sold under the name of thermometers and which contain coffee instead of mercury, see that it registers 50 below, rush into Si Marks and call for a Tom & Jerry, only to find that it is not 10 below. That’s why people will appreciate looking at the tested instrument at the Red Cross drug store.
And finally, a couple of 1906 jokes about the cold from a Fairbanks newspaper…
Lady Cheechaco- Talk about the vanity of men! I hear they have a curling iron club in Fairbanks.
Is a man expected to doff his cap to a lady with the thermometer 30 to 40 below? Not if you are bald headed!
Note: Thermometers are just as important today as they were in the old days. Fortunately, we have much easier access to weather information today and even more accurate thermometers, and because they are everywhere, they are not subject to theft. This hyperborean History Nugget has been brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska. More History Nuggets are available on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.