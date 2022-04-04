In the spring of 1909 Fairbanks had marathon fever.This was part of a larger sports fad that swept across North America during that time. In Fairbanks that spring, the marathon race was to be run indoors at the roller-skating rink. The men trained for the event and had several practice sessions within the rink with plenty of local sporting men placing bets on these practice sessions. It was reported that there was over $30,000 in practice session bets in the days leading up to the big event. That would be equal to about $796,000 in today’s money. Of course, whenever there is betting and that kind of money, things can get ugly, as the following article reflects:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, May 10, 1909
Greek attacked by mob at rink
Mob violence reigned for a few event-crowded minutes at the Roller Rink yesterday afternoon when the two bitter enemies who are to compete in the race Saturday night, Nick Demara and Jujiro Wada, were making their daily practice run. The Greek, though doubtless in the wrong, was abused and made the victim of outrageous treatment by bystanders whose acts can in no way be justified. He was beaten by Wada, slapped, and punched by a half dozen others and even kicked by several.
Luckily, Chief of Police O’Connor and Patrolman Roy Stevens were on the scene, for had there been no officers to interfere it is likely that Demara would have been in the hospital today, his body racked and broken.
As has been told in the News-Miner accounts of the practice running before the enmity between Wada and Demara is most remarkable. It commenced in their early training for the first Marathon when the Greek said he would beat Wada or die. It was fostered by the defeat of Wada, more bruises in training for the second race and another loss for Wada. Since they started training for this race Wada has succeeded in make ing the best condition he has ever known. He is now running like a deer and can walk rings around Demara in the eight or ten-mile distance which constitutes the daily practice. Glorying in this ability and condition Wada has lost no opportunity to make the Greek play second file at practice. On the other hand, the Greek lately has been paying his respects to Wada by falling far behind him and dogging him for the whole distance of the run. The Daily race between them has been a show that has packed the rink to the doors.
Yesterday the crowd was greater than usual. The pair appeared to a big round of applause from the expectant crowd. Early in the game Wada took to leading. He would run on the outside of the Greek, showing his pace always a little better than Demara could master, and would sprint in ahead of him and then would fall back and go up again taunting the other man.
The Greek temper is never as cool as lukewarm, and he showed from the beginning his chagrin at the humiliation to which Wada was subjecting. He grew angrier and angrier and at last shoved Wada off when he crowded him once. The crowd hooted and jeered him for that and remained down on him for then on. Once more Demara bodily threw Wada head over heels into the middle of the arena.
Pandemonium reigned in five seconds. The spectators leaped on the course and started pummeling the Greek. O’Connor and Stevens fought through and were just getting the riot quelled when a big fellow named Dean came jumping from the other end of the room and landed a sound right on the helpless Greek. O’Connor grabbed him and put him under arrest on the spot. This served to check the outbreak for a short time, and order was restored when Demara went to his dressing room. The track was cleared, and Wada started out to finish his run. He had made only a few laps when Demara appeared, dressed in his street clothes.
He crossed the course just ahead of Wada, going in the direction of the rear door. Wada tightened his pace up a little, and in a few steps overtook him. Stopping short he up-loosed a left hook on Demara’s jaw and with admirable skill followed it with a thudding right across. Again, the crowd broke loose and stared after the Greek. Fred Carter grabbed him and fought the crowd back and Chief O’Connor gathered Wada into his arms. Each started for the opposite exit with his captive.
Fairbanks Daily News Miner, May 10, 1909
Marathon mad town in frenzy
It was Marathon Day, it’s Marathon week now, as evinced by the events of the first day. Everybody’s talking Marathon; there is a wild scramble for Marathon seats; Marathon law is being quoted in the courtroom.
The Marathon ticket sale opened this morning at 8:00 at Anderson’s Big Busy drug store, and in no time the mob had gathered in every good seat in the house. They do say, though, that Anderson Brothers got busy with a big bunch of the choice seats the night before the advertised time of opening and supplied a lot of friends before the general public could get a chance.
The next Marathon event of the day was staged in Police Court, into which had been hailed Nick the “Greek” DeMara, and Jijuro Wada, the two belligerent runners, along with Walter Dean, who happy hooliganed himself into their fight Sunday afternoon at the Rink. The two runners got $10 and costs each. Dean got his elevated a little because he butted in without justification of any sort. Magistrate Taylor making his price $15 and costs, or thirty days of stump digging.
Dean looked sad, just as if trying to reconcile himself to the thirty-day clause. Wada stepped up and tossed a bill on the sacrificial alter. Henry Rodeo paid the Greek’s tribute. Then Wada looked curiously over at Dean. The latter looked as if all he was waiting for was a marching order from Chief O’Connor. Wada laughed outright at such show of gloom and plunging his hand into his trouser pocket pulled out a crinkly $50 note. He thrust it into the hands of the wonder -struck man who had allowed his enthusiasm for Wada to take him too far and told him to go and pay his fighting tax.
Wada limped slightly when he walked into the courtroom. When DeMara threw him yesterday Wada struck the floor hard with his hip. The spot is badly bruised today and giving the runner considerable trouble., Wada is making no secret of it, and admits it may yet bother him seriously in running, for he is determined the public shall not be misled as to his condition.
DeMara showed some effects of his encounter this morning when he took a mutational spin of an hour at the rink, and by the way, Wada and the Greek will not run side by side again until the night of the race, due to a ruling of the management after yesterday’s fracas. The Greek was a little stiff and looked like he had spent a bad night. He looked like he was training earnestly, though, and working like a Trojan, as is meet and becoming in the lone Athenian entry for the contest.