Note: the big marathon race took place on May 15, 1909, inside Gordons Roller Rink. Nick DeMara won the race taking over the blistering pace set by Sullivan. Wada fell short due to suffering from cramps, and in the 22nd mile of the race, his race seconds dragged him off the track forcing him to quit. DeMara finished the 26-mile race in 8 hours and 43 minutes. He received $1,750.00 for his win, which would be about $47,000 in today's money.