During the mid-1980s, Alaska had Olympic fever along with the rest of the nation. A plan was hatched to put a bid in for Anchorage to host a future Winter Olympics, and a couple of our borough assemblymen wanted a piece of that pie for Fairbanks. They proposed building a luge/bobsled track at Birch Hill that would be the third one built in the United States and give Fairbanks a good chance of partnering with Anchorage by hosting the cross country skiing, luge, bobsledding and skeleton races.
This daring idea generated a lot of excitement, and soon 400 volunteers built the track in 38 days during fall 1984. The track was about 400 yards long, was built mostly from private donations of supplies and money, with the Alaska Railroad donating more than 2000 wooden ties for the construction of the luge track, which featured a series of “S” curves to tantalize local thrill seekers who dared to take the ride when it opened a few months later.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Jan. 14, 1985
Young, old go ‘luging’
Twelve-year-old Katie McCann lowered herself onto the bright red luge sled.
Eyes widened with fear as coach Jim Wood explained how to steer down the winding course. Her mother watched nervously. He let the youngster go and she careened 300 feet down the icy chute.
Moments later, she was back for more. After her second run, she coaxed Mom, and then Dad onto the sled and gave them tips on how to negotiate the last big turn.
A luger is called “a slider” and most of the sliders Sunday were adults, although one bystander noted, “It’s the kid in them that is going down.”
There were lots of first timers. Others confidently inched their way higher up the 400-meter track.
“This is a great sport for an old man like me,” said Larry Grout, who works out of the Laborer’s Hall. “I get to lay on my back and go fast.” He relished the chance to try something he’s watched for years on Wide World of Sports.
Debbie Shirey took her fist slide on Sunday, when she finally relented and joined her husband who has been sliding since the track opened. “It’s fun, once you learn how to steer it,” she said, after her third run. She said she kept her eyes closed the whole time on the first run.
Travel agent Anna Bear, 24, pondered whether to take a longer run. “I want to get so good; I can do anything I want to down here,” she said of the beginner’s run. “I fully intend to master this.” Friends whooped and hollered as she zipped by on her next run, which was higher and faster.
Denise Hall was obviously nervous the first time, but excited enough afterward to convince a friend to try it.
People lining the track coaxed friends onto the sleds, raved about their own runs, or shook their heads in amazement and said, “I’m not going near that thing.”
“Most beginners are usually pretty nervous,” said Wood. “They’re intimidated by the track; they try to oversteer. For awhile the best ones were the little kids. Their feet didn’t reach the runners so they couldn’t steer.”
So far, about 15 Fairbanksans have advanced halfway up the track. One of those is Mary Norum, 15, whose smooth style was complimented as she whizzed by. “I guess I’m the highest of the girls right now, but there are still guys ahead of me,” she said as she carried her sled back up the hill. She was joined at the halfway mark by her father, Borough Assemblyman Jerry Norum, who psyched himself up the night before by watching four hours of luging on videotape.
The curves on the Fairbanks track are numbered one through nine, but lugers expect some corners will acquire names of their own eventually. “There haven’t been any memorable crashes, yet” Wood said. There haven’t been any serious injuries, either, although Jim Pound bruised a cheek during one fall. Wood also took a high-speed fall but managed to protect his face from the ice. “Some people actually enjoy the crash,” Norum said. “It’s the exhilaration of it.”
The luge track may be Fairbanks’s best kept secret, but if Sunday’s crowd was any indication, word is spreading fast. “As soon as the word gets out how much fun it is, it’s going to get even busier,” Norum said.
The line is growing, but the wait is still short. The Fairbanks Luge and Bobsled Club provides sleds, helmets, and elbow pads. The fee, which covers insurance for injuries, is $2 a day for adult and $1 a day for children under 18. The track is located at the Birch Hill Ski Area.
The luge track is one of only three in the country. The others are in Lake Placid, New York and Marquette, Michigan.
The track is already attracting tourists. Two Californians are expected to arrive in Fairbanks shortly. Both are lugers who originally planned to vacation at the Lake Placid track. “They figured they’d get more sliding in Alaska, and besides, they always wanted to come to Alaska,” Norum said. They’re not the first. Jon Logan, a visitor from Texas, was there Sunday to give it a try while a friend stood by with a camera. “I have to have some kind of picture to bring back home,” he said. A contingent of agents from the Anchorage Travel Bureau also inspected the track recently. But the real enthusiasts are the Fairbanks sliders. Sam Fleury tried it for the first time Saturday and was back for more on Sunday. “It’s a good thrill,” he said , waiting his turn. “It’s exciting.”
For Wood, the sport is especially exciting. He has been chosen to travel to Lake Placid for five weeks to training as “a slider” and as a luge coach. He volunteered to help build the track, and quickly became addicted to the sport. “He’s one of our best sliders right now,” said Norum. “He comes down like a rocket.”
A contingent of 10-12 Fairbanksans between the ages of 14 and 20 has also been invited to train for the 10 days under the auspices of the U. S. Olympic Luge coaching staff. The group would stay as Olympic village, free of charge. The only cost would be transportation. Luge events will probably be held in February to choose participants. Norum said.