Note: Despite the initial enthusiasm of the community for the prospect of hosting part of the Winter Olympic Games, Alaska was passed over by the International Olympic Committee. After we lost the bid to host the 1992 games, the Fairbanks Luge & Bobsled club faded away over time and the Luge track was eventually abandoned and falling into disrepair, but some of it still exists under the years of leaf litter and tree growth.

