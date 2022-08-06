I traded in a pig for a goat at the Celebrity Showmanship event at Tanana Valley Fair this year. But not just any goat. It was Curry, the famous goat.

Curry, who is now three years old, gained fame in 2019 when he managed to escape just before he was due to be butchered and boiled into an Indian food delicacy. His escape became big news in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and he eluded capture for several days.

