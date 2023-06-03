CLEAR AIRPORT — This was a big week for 17-year-old Ben Vanderlugt. The former Fairbanksan soloed in a glider for the first time.
He is one of about 20 cadets attending the 2023 Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy, happening every day last week at the Clear Airport near the city of Anderson and Clear Space Force Station. Despite finicky weather that ranged from sunny to rainy to snowy, the pilots kept to their schedule in hopes of achieving 325 training flights throughout the week.
“We’re all here because we want to fly,” said Taylor Moehring of Birchwood. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of early mornings.”
But worth every moment, the cadet from Birchwood added.
Fewer than 50% of applicants get accepted to this annual week of flight training. They must be recommended by their squadron commanders and have already exhibited leadership skills and actively participate in squadron activities. Every cadet this year is from Alaska.
“It’s a great program,” said retired Air Force Col. Tom Palmer, who took the helm this past week, so organizer Brian Porter could attend his daughter’s graduation from the Air Force Academy.
“We do a pipeline,” he said. “It’s a three to five year process to end up with a kid earning their private pilot certificate.”
The first year, there’s a lot of running, pushing gliders, getting the rope set up. They get five flights. The next year, they get 30 flights, with hopes of soloing by the end of the week.
“A lot of kids are working really hard to get enough landings in. So then, after they solo, the next year they are an advanced student and they get 25 flights.”
Those flights include more advanced maneuvers, he said.
Many of these cadets have also applied to the power flight academy. Palmer said learning to fly a glider can be helpful to a Cessna pilot.
“They learn how to manage energy, how to fly efficiently,” he said.
Watching students progress in just one week has been a lot of fun, he added. That makes it all worthwhile for the six glider instructors, six tow pilots, and support crew who volunteer their time every year.
That doesn’t go unnoticed by their students.
“There is a lot of sacrifice from senior members who spend so much time out of their lives to come here,” said Tommy Clifton. It makes him want to volunteer himself when he becomes a senior member, he said.
The young pilots are all very enthusiastic. At ages 14-18, they can each instantly describe their aviation goal. Ben Vanderlugt wasn’t the only cadet to solo in a glider. There were others.
Civil Air Patrol Pacific Region Commander Col. Virginia Nelson even stopped by this week to check out the academy.
The program gets strong support from the Denali Borough School District, Clear Space Force Station, and of course Civil Air Patrol.
Gliders, said one cadet, are awesome.