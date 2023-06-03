CLEAR AIRPORT — This was a big week for 17-year-old Ben Vanderlugt. The former Fairbanksan soloed in a glider for the first time.

He is one of about 20 cadets attending the 2023 Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy, happening every day last week at the Clear Airport near the city of Anderson and Clear Space Force Station. Despite finicky weather that ranged from sunny to rainy to snowy, the pilots kept to their schedule in hopes of achieving 325 training flights throughout the week.

