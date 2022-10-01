HEALY — When no adults volunteered to lead the pre-school story hour at the Tri-Valley Community Library this week, third-graders stepped in. Katie Stainbrook’s class of elementary students happily offered to lead this week’s special hour for pre-schoolers.

Story hour is a longtime regularly scheduled event at the community library. Children who aren’t in school yet and even babies sitting on moms’ laps are invited to story hour every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Each story hour includes a story read aloud, an activity and a time to check out books. It’s a great introduction to the library and to reading.

