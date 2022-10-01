HEALY — When no adults volunteered to lead the pre-school story hour at the Tri-Valley Community Library this week, third-graders stepped in. Katie Stainbrook’s class of elementary students happily offered to lead this week’s special hour for pre-schoolers.
Story hour is a longtime regularly scheduled event at the community library. Children who aren’t in school yet and even babies sitting on moms’ laps are invited to story hour every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Each story hour includes a story read aloud, an activity and a time to check out books. It’s a great introduction to the library and to reading.
This particular story hour included a third-grade activity. The teacher provided each student with a handful of rubber bands. They all lined up against one bookcase and zeroed in on autumn leaves taped to a bookcase just across the room. They took careful aim, stretched those rubber bands and fired.
Most of the hour they spent helping pre-schoolers, who colored paper leaves, cut them out, and then attached them to a paper headband or crown. One student read a story for the group and then they paired off, with third-graders sharing books with individual pre-schoolers.
Stainbrook was thrilled with the result and said her class will volunteer to lead story hour once a month from now on.
Adults who want to volunteer for the program can sign up at www.tvclibrary.org. Call 907 683-2507 for more information.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.