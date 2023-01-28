The Denali Junior Nordic Ski program launched this season with more skiers than skis. Organizers immediately added more skis, boots and poles to the inventory.

Forty-five youngsters in grades kindergarten through eighth, and a few in grades 6-12, are now getting their first taste of Nordic skiing every Tuesday after school in Healy. It’s a volunteer-led program under the umbrella of the longtime nonprofit group, Kids In Motion. Except for a small membership fee, the program is free.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.