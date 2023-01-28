The Denali Junior Nordic Ski program launched this season with more skiers than skis. Organizers immediately added more skis, boots and poles to the inventory.
Forty-five youngsters in grades kindergarten through eighth, and a few in grades 6-12, are now getting their first taste of Nordic skiing every Tuesday after school in Healy. It’s a volunteer-led program under the umbrella of the longtime nonprofit group, Kids In Motion. Except for a small membership fee, the program is free.
Having started in 2011, it quickly became popular as an after school winter activity for third through eighth graders. All the equipment is provided if skiers don’t have their own gear.
Skiers meet every Tuesday afternoon and ski a series of trails on a large parcel of land adjacent to Tri-Valley School — right out the door of the school. These are flat loops perfect for beginners, through the woods and onto the soccer field. There’s even a hill between the school and the post office. Varying terrain is perfect for learning basic skills.
“We also hope to promote more ‘extras’ like occasional practices in Denali, volunteer events and ski races in Denali, Nenana, Fairbanks and Talkeetna,” Leah Mitchell said.
Volunteers who run the program are searching for more adult coaches due to the large number of sign-ups. Helping out could be every Tuesday or just once in awhile. Organizers are always on the lookout for more gear, specifically deals or donations of larger-sized gear for small adult sizes.
Martha Tomeo retired this season after spearheading the program from the beginning. New coordinators include Jared Zimmerman, Leah Mitchell and Jen Reifler. Contact the club at denalinordic@gmail.com.
Watch for the club to sponsor a community movie night and a school-wide art competition for future T-shirt, hat and swag sales.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.