Three-year-old Grayson Gurtner loves a good tooth brushing, according to his mother.
“He is obsessed with dentists,” she said.
Grayson loved the Chang Family Dental Booth at Fairbanks Children’s Museum’s Career Day last weekend at Pioneer Park. Using a giant toothbrush, he happily brushed the teeth of a giant stuffed yellow dog with blue spots.
Sam FitzGibbon, 2, made a beeline for the Laborer’s booth, where he could use kid-size tools, including a jackhammer that buzzed.
About 25 professionals set up shop at the annual event to show children what they can be when they grow up. A librarian showed kids how to stack books alphabetically. A fish and wildlife expert invited kids to stroke the hides of Alaska mammals. A Superior Court judge invited children to don a black judicial robe and hammer the judge’s gavel.
Outside, firefighters invited kids to check out a real fire truck. Kids were also invited to tour a bus, in case they want to become a bus driver.
At the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner booth, future storytellers told stories about their families, friends, pets and favorite foods. Reporters, they learned, are storytellers. Older kids also had a chance to design their own display advertisement for a popular pizza place, The Hungry Robot.
While Career Days normally focus on middle or high school students, this career day appeals to little kids.
“We kind of forget these little kids’ ideas of what they want to be when they grow up is still so magical,” said Meredith Maple, director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.
There were hands-on activities at just about every booth. Careers featured included electrician, miner, carpenter, mechanic, brewer, dentist, veterinarian, pediatrician, journalist and advertising executive, judge, navy, firefighter, bus driver, engineer, renewable energy, dance instructor, music teacher librarian, painter, fish and wildlife, farmer, skilled laborer, and parks and recreation specialist.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.
