Note: John Joslin and his brother Falcon were both members of Men’s Igloo No. 4 of the Pioneers of Alaska. John’s wife Harriet was a member of Fairbanks Women’s Igloo No. 3, along with being the 2nd Great Aunt of George and Clutch Lounsbury. She also owned and operated the early-day Columbia Hotel, that was located on the Eastern end of downtown Fairbanks.

