A fleet of homemade boats tackled the chilly waters of Otto Lake last week for the Tri-Valley Middle School Regatta.

The purpose of the regatta was not just building homemade boats, and certainly not racing, but working together as teams.There were nine teams of three students each. They constructed nine boats out of recycled materials — cardboard, styrofoam, plastic tubs, jugs filled with air, pool noodles, and more — and launched in groups of three.

