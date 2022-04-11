Oh, the good old pipeline days, when Fairbanks was invaded by workers from all over, and money was everywhere. Overnight, Fairbanksans were immersed into the new “pipeliner” culture. We had to learn new terminology, express our frustration through poetry, and had all kinds of pipeliner advertising to attract our attention.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner April 10, 1975
Pipeliners' Lingo
Courtesy Bannister-Joyce-Leonard
Now that the pipeliners are here, Alaskans had better get with it — so they can understand what pipeliners are talking about — here is a list of terms and expressions used in pipelining:
BELL HOLE — A hole dug under or adjacent to line to permit the welder to work on the lower segment of the pipe.
BIG INCH — Any large line pipe. Probably refers to pipe of 24-inch diameter or larger in pipeliner language.
BRUSH GANG — Crew which clears timber from the right-of-way.
CLAMPMAN — Am employee whose responsibility it is to expand or contract the internal line-up clamp, a device for lining up the pipe preparatory to running a stringer-bead weld.
CRUMB BOSS — Superintendent of camp living quarters.
DOLLY — A device on which pipe may be rotated in a horizontal position. The pipe lies on sets of rollers which turn readily. It is used especially in stationary welding operations.
DOPE MACHINE — Coating and wrapping machine.
DRAG-UP — To resign without giving notice.
DRESSER — A patented coupling used to join two sections of pipe or to attach a cap on the pipe temporarily. Named for its manufacturer.
EASEMENT — Right granted by landowner for a pipeline to be built on his land.
END-O — A spoken signal to move a length of pipe endwise.
FLANGE UP — To finish a job or assignment.
GO-DEVIL — A device that is run through the pipe under pressure to clean out all dust, mill-scale, or sand that has gotten into the line.
GRADERS — Workers whose job it is to hand-finish the bottom of the ditch.
GRANNY RAG — Cloth used to apply bitumen manually.
GREASEMAN OR GREASE MONKEY — An employee who serves on the grease and oil trucks and is responsible for greasing and oiling all equipment.
HEAD GATE — The gate valve nearest the pump or compressor on oil or gas lines. There is a head gate on the section line and on the discharge line.
HOLIDAY DETECTOR — Sometimes referred to by the pipeliner as a snitch, jeep, etc. A device used to detect defects in the pipe coating.
HOT DOPE — Enamel, tar, or tar-like material used to coat a pipeline.
HOT PASS — A reinforcement for the stringer bead to strengthen the latter for rough handling.
HOT TAP — A connecting line attached to a main line while the latter is under pressure. Used to distribute gas from main line to adjacent territory.
HOOSIER POLE OR MOPE POLE — Balance pole to keep a coating machine in an upright position.
I. D. — Inside diameter.
IDIOT STICK — Slang for shovel.
MOPE HAPPY — Slang for lower in man.
MUCKER — Ditching machine.
NIGHT CAP — A plug put on the end of a pipe to exclude small animals.
O. D. — Outside diameter.
PAPER LATCHER — An employee who mounts rolls of paper on the dope machine as it progresses down the line.
PATCHER — An employee who paints spots or breaks in the coating detected by the holiday detector prior to the pipe being lowered into the ditch.
PIG — See “Go-Devil.”
PIPE BUFFER — An employee who operates a buffing machine for cleaning the ends of the pipe just prior to welding.
POT FIREMAN — An employee who regulates the heat of the hot dope kettle and sees that coating material is melted properly and kept at the proper temperature.
POWDER MONKEY OR POWDER MAN — Responsible for handline and detonating explosives.
RAGMAN — See “Patcher.”
RIGHT-OF-WAY — The route of a pipeline. It is from 50 to 100 feet wide to provide operating room for the crews and equipment.
ROLL WELD — A weld made form one position as the pipe is rolled.
SAW FILER — The employee who keeps the axes and saws sharp for the brush gang.
SCRAPER — See “Go-Devil.”
SCRAPER TRAP — A specially designed section of line through which a line scraper may be removed from the line after use.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Dec. 13, 1975
Craig Smith Column – Limericks
• A spoiled pipeliner named Fred
Made his foreman’s face grow red
He said, “I won’t work,
My duties I’ll shirk
Until I get breakfast in bed”
• An Outside reporter named Brook
Came North to take a quick look
At the midnight sun,
What the pipeline had done
He flew low and he wrote a long book
• A tourist name Mrs. McGrog
Thought in Fairbanks she’d sure be agog
At moose in the street
And wolves at her feet
Instead, all she saw was ice fog.
• A sourdough named Andy McNice
A bride to Alaska enticed
But she didn’t stay long
The marriage was wrong
She was allergic to ‘skeeter and ice
• An environmentalist by the name of Tyree
Had a proposal for all to see
“Now I’m here in the North
And I’d like to hold forth
Let’s shut the door after me”
• A woman on Second Avenue
Was looking for something to do
She said, “Wanna party?”
I said “Okay, smarty,
But let’s invite some cops too.”
• A Texan by the name of McGee
Thought Fairbanks was his cup of tea
But at 40 below
He decided to go
Back to the warm prairie
• A grumpy old fellow named Pine
Thought along a particular line
Whatever went wrong
He never took long
To blame it on the pipeline
And finally, here is one to the limerick-laureate of Fairbanks, Bud Hilton:
A Fairbanks plumber named Hilton
Considered himself a John Milton
He did lots of jawing
About plumbing and thawing
Til his radio listeners were wiltin’