Oh, the good old pipeline days, when Fairbanks was invaded by workers from all over, and money was everywhere. Overnight, Fairbanksans were immersed into the new “pipeliner” culture. We had to learn new terminology, express our frustration through poetry, and had all kinds of pipeliner advertising to attract our attention.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner April 10, 1975

Pipeliners' Lingo

Courtesy Bannister-Joyce-Leonard

Now that the pipeliners are here, Alaskans had better get with it — so they can understand what pipeliners are talking about — here is a list of terms and expressions used in pipelining:

BELL HOLE — A hole dug under or adjacent to line to permit the welder to work on the lower segment of the pipe.

BIG INCH — Any large line pipe. Probably refers to pipe of 24-inch diameter or larger in pipeliner language.

BRUSH GANG — Crew which clears timber from the right-of-way.

CLAMPMAN — Am employee whose responsibility it is to expand or contract the internal line-up clamp, a device for lining up the pipe preparatory to running a stringer-bead weld.

CRUMB BOSS — Superintendent of camp living quarters.

DOLLY — A device on which pipe may be rotated in a horizontal position. The pipe lies on sets of rollers which turn readily. It is used especially in stationary welding operations.

DOPE MACHINE — Coating and wrapping machine.

DRAG-UP — To resign without giving notice.

DRESSER — A patented coupling used to join two sections of pipe or to attach a cap on the pipe temporarily. Named for its manufacturer.

EASEMENT — Right granted by landowner for a pipeline to be built on his land.

END-O — A spoken signal to move a length of pipe endwise.

FLANGE UP — To finish a job or assignment.

GO-DEVIL — A device that is run through the pipe under pressure to clean out all dust, mill-scale, or sand that has gotten into the line.

GRADERS — Workers whose job it is to hand-finish the bottom of the ditch.

GRANNY RAG — Cloth used to apply bitumen manually.

GREASEMAN OR GREASE MONKEY — An employee who serves on the grease and oil trucks and is responsible for greasing and oiling all equipment.

HEAD GATE — The gate valve nearest the pump or compressor on oil or gas lines. There is a head gate on the section line and on the discharge line.

HOLIDAY DETECTOR — Sometimes referred to by the pipeliner as a snitch, jeep, etc. A device used to detect defects in the pipe coating.

HOT DOPE — Enamel, tar, or tar-like material used to coat a pipeline.

HOT PASS — A reinforcement for the stringer bead to strengthen the latter for rough handling.

HOT TAP — A connecting line attached to a main line while the latter is under pressure. Used to distribute gas from main line to adjacent territory.

HOOSIER POLE OR MOPE POLE — Balance pole to keep a coating machine in an upright position.

I. D. — Inside diameter.

IDIOT STICK — Slang for shovel.

MOPE HAPPY — Slang for lower in man.

MUCKER — Ditching machine.

NIGHT CAP — A plug put on the end of a pipe to exclude small animals.

O. D. — Outside diameter.

PAPER LATCHER — An employee who mounts rolls of paper on the dope machine as it progresses down the line.

PATCHER — An employee who paints spots or breaks in the coating detected by the holiday detector prior to the pipe being lowered into the ditch.

PIG — See “Go-Devil.”

PIPE BUFFER — An employee who operates a buffing machine for cleaning the ends of the pipe just prior to welding.

POT FIREMAN — An employee who regulates the heat of the hot dope kettle and sees that coating material is melted properly and kept at the proper temperature.

POWDER MONKEY OR POWDER MAN — Responsible for handline and detonating explosives.

RAGMAN — See “Patcher.”

RIGHT-OF-WAY — The route of a pipeline. It is from 50 to 100 feet wide to provide operating room for the crews and equipment.

ROLL WELD — A weld made form one position as the pipe is rolled.

SAW FILER — The employee who keeps the axes and saws sharp for the brush gang.

SCRAPER — See “Go-Devil.”

SCRAPER TRAP — A specially designed section of line through which a line scraper may be removed from the line after use.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Dec. 13, 1975

Craig Smith Column – Limericks

• A spoiled pipeliner named Fred

Made his foreman’s face grow red

He said, “I won’t work,

My duties I’ll shirk

Until I get breakfast in bed”

• An Outside reporter named Brook

Came North to take a quick look

At the midnight sun,

What the pipeline had done

He flew low and he wrote a long book

• A tourist name Mrs. McGrog

Thought in Fairbanks she’d sure be agog

At moose in the street

And wolves at her feet

Instead, all she saw was ice fog.

• A sourdough named Andy McNice

A bride to Alaska enticed

But she didn’t stay long

The marriage was wrong

She was allergic to ‘skeeter and ice

• An environmentalist by the name of Tyree

Had a proposal for all to see

“Now I’m here in the North

And I’d like to hold forth

Let’s shut the door after me”

• A woman on Second Avenue

Was looking for something to do

She said, “Wanna party?”

I said “Okay, smarty,

But let’s invite some cops too.”

• A Texan by the name of McGee

Thought Fairbanks was his cup of tea

But at 40 below

He decided to go

Back to the warm prairie

• A grumpy old fellow named Pine

Thought along a particular line

Whatever went wrong

He never took long

To blame it on the pipeline

And finally, here is one to the limerick-laureate of Fairbanks, Bud Hilton:

A Fairbanks plumber named Hilton

Considered himself a John Milton

He did lots of jawing

About plumbing and thawing

Til his radio listeners were wiltin’

