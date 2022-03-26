Students and staff at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District had an opportunity in mid-February to spend time with a Google team that spent the day in Fairbanks just to visit the school district. The Google team, which consisted of the regional program manager, two Google engineers, and a Google Workspace specialist, stopped by a third grade class at University Park Elementary and an advanced placement computer science class at West Valley High. They then spent the afternoon with the district’s IT team doing a deep dive into how the district utilizes Google platforms.
The school district first caught Google’s attention when the district began shifting services such as email and calendaring to Google platforms in an effort to streamline. Through working with the district on the migration of services, the Google team learned about how the district had rolled out Chromebooks at the beginning of the pandemic in order to continue student learning through the upheaval.
Chief Information Technology Officer James Gentry explained, “When Covid happened and it became apparent we weren’t coming back from spring break, Superintendent Gaborik asked, ‘So James, do you think we can implement the 1:1 device plan?’ I briefly considered and replied, ‘Yes, I think we can. When are you wanting to proceed?’ She replied, ‘Tomorrow?’ We then led the entire state of Alaska on distributing secure and filtered devices to every student who wanted or needed one. At the height of that first year, we had distributed over 7,000 student devices.”
Google Workspace for Education, Google’s K-12 branch that brings Google platforms and technologies to schools, was so impressed by the successful implementation of 1:1 devices that Gentry and Chane Beam, executive director of Teaching & Learning, were the first two presenters in Google for Education’s inaugural episode of its school district spotlight series, where they shared about 1:1 take home Chromebook device deployment and how the district has deployed Google workspaces.
When Danielle Pinta, Google for Education regional program manager, approached Gentry about visiting Fairbanks with a small team of Google engineers so they could see Google technology in action in classrooms and potentially speak with students, it was an easy decision for Gentry. “To give some of our students a chance to visit with and ask questions of some of the top-tier talent in the industry was something we quickly said ‘Yes!’ to.”
When the Google team arrived, there was a lot packed into the one day they would be in Fairbanks. First they visited an AP computer science class at West Valley High, where the Google team gave a presentation about what it was like to work at Google and in the IT field. The students were able to ask questions and provide feedback about using Chromebooks.
“Navigating the skills of critical thinking is part of our mission at West Valley and the presentation by the team from Google truly highlighted the importance of this trait,” West Valley High Principal Sarah Gillam said.
“Hearing the stories of the diverse backgrounds and experiences that brought each person to Google was my favorite part of their presentation. As our students imagine what their futures can look like, I find it incredibly important for them to know that the courses they take, or the experiences they have now, can further open opportunities and different possible pathways.”
The Google team then hopped over to University Park Elementary where they visited with a third-grade classroom. The students were excited to meet the Google team, with one student exclaiming, “This is so cool, I just can’t stop smiling!” After the team’s visit, one student said, with their eyebrows furrowed, “Well, now I don’t know if I want to work for NASA or Google.” Another student, apparently impressed with the team, told their teacher, “Please don’t leave us and go work for Google now!”
The Google team then spent several hours with the district’s IT department, going over in detail how the district utilizes the different Google platforms, what worked well, and what could be improved.
“I had a wonderful time visiting Fairbanks. It is always a treat for our team to get the opportunity to meet and talk to students,” said Pinta. “It was great to see how Google technology is being used in the district and it is clear the students are excited and motivated to learn.”
“I do have to admit, I was a little surprised when, during our presentation at University Park Elementary School, we were interrupted by a school wide announcement stating that recess was canceled.” continued Pinta, who lives in Chicago. “I was a bit shocked that there was recess outside — I could barely walk to and from my car without being cold!
“Overall I thoroughly enjoy working with James Gentry and his technology team. I am looking forward to coming back in the future and seeing all of the great ways that Fairbanks embraces Google for Education products and services!”
Gentry sees the Google for Education platforms as a way to consolidate services efficiently while still providing the features students and educators need and intends to continue moving the district’s technology forward.
“The Google visit was a phenomenal experience and I could tell it really made a difference for many of the students,” said Gentry. “Because of the Google visit, some of those students are going to be inspired to take more IT courses and some of them may even go on to work in IT. It’s these sorts of experiences that are the highlight of my job.”