In April, Fountainhead Hotels and Explore Fairbanks partnered to host a Golden Heart Giving charitable event featuring a trivia contest at Zach’s Restaurant. The event raised $4,530 for Bread Line Inc/Stone Soup Café, with the check presented to the organization June 16.
“Together with Explore Fairbanks, Bread Line/Stone Soup, our golden hearted community, and using a little bit of trivia game night fun, we can make a lasting impact on feeding people and affirming lives in the Fairbanks area, while upholding our tradition of community-driven pioneering hospitality,” said Karen Wilken with Fountainhead Hotels.