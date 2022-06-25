Beautiful flowers bloom everywhere in Fairbanks in the summer.
That is due, in large part, to the Fairbanks Garden Club, which collaborates with community groups to make sure colorful, fragrant flowers beautify the Golden Heart City.
It doesn’t happen overnight.
During the long winter months, Fairbanks Garden Club members map out their strategy. In late April, member help plant baskets at Hawk’s Greenhouse to hang in downtown Fairbanks. In May, members meet with Festival Fairbanks to help plant flowers at Golden Heart Plaza. In June, the volunteers move to Creamer’s Garden to clean up winter debris and prep the soil. The garden is then planted with a variety of vegetable starts and seeds.
The club held its annual Plant and Garage Sale in early June, offering a variety of plants and garden tools.
Volunteers helped children at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum plant marigolds to take home. They planted the traditional red, white and blue flowers at the Blue Star Memorial at Week’s Field/Noel Wien Library.
These talented gardeners also provide hanging baskets at Raven Landing and Denali Center. They also maintain a wildflower bed at Georgeson Botanical Garden.
All this volunteer work helped celebrate National Garden Club Week, which was June 5-11. Volunteers will continue to maintain many of these flowers and gardens throughout the summer.