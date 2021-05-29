Once a year, Foundation Health Partners Hospice Services in Fairbanks holds an annual plant sale to raise money to help those who need hospice services. Customers usually start lining up a couple hours before the doors open, coffee in hand, wagons in tow.
It is worth the wait.
This year, the sale takes place at the Hospice Greenhouse, 2000. Turner St., on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Health compromised customers are invited 9-10 a.m. Current Covid protocols will be followed at the event.
This is where you can donate to a good cause by purchasing vegetable plants, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs, strawberries, house plants and more. Hundreds of volunteers make this event possible every year.
Hospice Services is a special healthcare option for patients and families who are faced with a terminal illness. A multi-disciplinary team of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, bereavement counselors and volunteers work together to address the physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs to each patient and family.
The hospice team provides care to patients in their own home or a home-like setting regardless of the patient’s age or ability to pay. The hospice program provides specialized care services at the end of their life, focusing on improving the individuals quality of life.
Foundation Health Partners Hospice Services is owned by the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation. All donations received from the Hospice plant sale are placed in a designated fund for FHP Hospice Service patients.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.