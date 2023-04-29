HEALY — Denali Borough residents who attended the Health and Safety Fair in Healy on Friday learned about ways to stay healthy. They also got a free freshly-frozen fish.

The single full-size salmon was compliments of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, which was able to provide frozen salmon to health fairs throughout the Interior. Health fair organizers passed out 150 pounds of frozen salmon. That was a pleasant surprise for everyone there.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.