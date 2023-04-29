HEALY — Denali Borough residents who attended the Health and Safety Fair in Healy on Friday learned about ways to stay healthy. They also got a free freshly-frozen fish.
The single full-size salmon was compliments of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, which was able to provide frozen salmon to health fairs throughout the Interior. Health fair organizers passed out 150 pounds of frozen salmon. That was a pleasant surprise for everyone there.
“This is so Alaska,” commented one happy health fair-goer.
There were plenty of hands-on activities to educate those who attended. Two refresher sessions of cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and NARCAN training were held. Outside, local residents learned how to free pet dogs from traps and learned how to set and release the traps themselves. Nearby, park service experts helped residents spray inert bear spray, after offering words of wisdom on what to do if they encounter a bear in the wilderness.
Inside, Alaska State Trooper Chris Nelson offered an immersive experience for adults. They tried on special goggles that skewed perception — as if they had been drinking alcohol — and then tried to walk through an easy but winding path laid out with orange cones.
“It’s really hard or impossible to focus on two things at the same time,” Nelson said.
One pair of goggle imitated the perception of someone with a .12-.15 blood alcohol level. The second pair of goggles imitated a .17-.2 blood alcohol level. The legal limit is .08.
Booths also provided information from Railbelt Mental Health and Addictions, Alaska Forestry, Veterans Affairs, Tri-Valley Fire Department and the Denali Borough, the Interior Community Health Clinic, and more.
This year, the Denali Borough expanded the scope of the health fair to incorporate safety and emergency preparedness topics. In addition, the tradition health services were offered, including blood tests vision tests, bone density and blood pressure.
