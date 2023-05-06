Enthusiasm was off the charts at the Interior’s FIRST Lego League Discover and Explore Festival at Pioneer Park last week.
FIRST stands for inspiration and recognition in science and technology. This is a nationwide program, serving kindergarteners through adults. The group at this festival was in the youngest level.
FIRST Lego League is a mixture of Legos and robotics. So every tabletop told a story — in motion. Teams of young students, as young as 4 or 5 years old, worked together to answer the “Super Charged” challenge: find ways to create, store and share energy in Fairbanks in the future. There were a lot of windmills, ferris wheels, even a hydro plant, all made out of Legos.
Most of these young developers have been working on this project for months. At this stage, they learn to work together as a team, to share the work and credit with their teammates, and to be gracious to competitors. Mainly, their job is to discover and explore.
The Rainbow Snakes showed off how power kept their model running smoothly — the bathroom, the restaurant, and most importantly, the ice cream truck.
Nearby, the Lego Masters shared a more exciting tale. Luckily, they wrote it down as part of the presentation, so it was easy to follow. Here’s the gist of it:
Fun Town was created out of Legos. But aliens attacked, stealing energy and fun. Aliens, you see, don’t know how to have fun.
The leader of the aliens — stinky, winky, smelly face — ordered his army to attack the power tower. But what saved the day? Laughter. The aliens and Lego people became best friends.
Now picture that drama unfolding under the auspices of a very excited 8 year old, speaking at breakneck speed.
It might be all fun for the kids, but they are also learning important STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and teamwork skills that will come in handy for the future.
Four of the Gadget Girls were there, impressive role models for the young FIRST Lego Leaguers. Charlie Clark, Alex Lorenzana, Hannah Lewellyn, Leah Lewellyn, and two other teammates are headed to Arkansas to compete against 79 other teams at the FIRST Lego League Razorback Open Invitational. They are tasked with solving a real life problem: birds hitting power lines.
They took time to mentor these younger students.
“We want to show them our robot and encourage young teams to move up in what they do in competition,” said Charlie Clark, an eighth grader.
“It’s fun to see what they can do at this level,” said Stephanie Rozell, program director.
