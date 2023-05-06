Enthusiasm was off the charts at the Interior’s FIRST Lego League Discover and Explore Festival at Pioneer Park last week.

FIRST stands for inspiration and recognition in science and technology. This is a nationwide program, serving kindergarteners through adults. The group at this festival was in the youngest level.

