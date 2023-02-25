Here are the businesses voted the Best of Denali, by both locals and visitors to the Denali National Park area in 2022.
Ninety-five percent of the votes came from the United States, according to Denali Discover director Vanessa Jusczak. But there were also votes from Columbia, Peru, Ecuador, India, France, Poland, Spain, Sweden and more.
Each business received a small tabletop award. This is the first year of the program.
“A business is more than its product or its service,” Jusczak said. “It is the bedrock of a family’s security, a retirement plan, a keystone of the local economy, a gathering place and more.”
“We have certainly enjoyed learning about our local businesses from a visitor perspective and seeing the surprise on the faces of our destination partners when they received the award,” she added.
Voting for 2023 opens May 10 and goes through Dec. 15 this year. The public can vote on the Discover Denali website or via QR codes displayed at area businesses and information stations throughout the year.
Best of Denali Awards 2022
Best Motorized Excursion — Denali ATV Adventures
Best Non-Motorized Excursion — Denali Park Zipline
Best Coffee Shop — The Alaskan Coffee Bean
Best Breakfast — McKinley Creekside Cafe & Cabins
Best Lunch — Jam Jam’s Spot
Best Dinner — Denali Perch Restaurant
Best Bar — 49th State Brewery
Best Pizza — Panorama Pizza Pub
Best Trail — Horseshoe Lake Trail, Denali National Park
Best Campground — Denali Grizzly Bear Resort
Best Cabins — McKinley Creekside Cafe & Cabins
Best Small Lodging Property — Denali Lakeview Inn
Best Large Lodging Property — Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge
Best Vacation Rental — Denali Hideaway
Best Shopping — Healy Farmers Market
Best Art Gallery — Denali Art & Glass Studio
Best View — (Tie) Grande Denali Lodge and Denali Lakeview Inn