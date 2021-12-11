Start with plain gingerbread walls. Add colorful candy for decoration. Use coconut flakes for snow. What the heck, add a blue frosting lake with gummy sharks in the front yard.
Anything goes at this event, where families work together to build homemade gingerbread houses at the North Pole Grange. The gingerbread house building was spearheaded by Jennifer Hughes, a culinary professional, who loves bringing community together. The North Pole Grange is the perfect place to make that happen.
“We are so lucky this is right here, we don’t have to drive in Fairbanks,” said Liz Pardee, who painstakingly added candy touches to a gingerbread house with her son Luke, 6.
If the idea of building a gingerbread house was too daunting, families could decorate cookies shaped like gingerbread men.
Sometimes, the adults were more engrossed than the kids. Samantha Grossi and Shanley McNeil carefully used frosting to “glue” individual Chex to their rooftop for a covering of sweet roof shingles.
Tables filled with candy offered plenty of architectural variety — thin ribbon candy, whoppers, sour patch kids, cinnamon candy, Cheerios, Good-n-Plenty, marshmallows, colorful sprinkles and more.
Sometimes, the youngest builders were more interested in eating the decorations than putting them on the houses.
Young creativity was evident, as more than one of the houses included a pond in the front yard — complete with gummy sharks, patrolling the blue frosting waters.