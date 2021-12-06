Today we will look again at the issue of the “Wood Famine” that occurred in Fairbanks during the years 1906 into the 1920’s. This famine occurred because we could not use coal due to a presidential executive order made by President Roosevelt. If the Alaska Railroad bill had not been passed by Congress that would eventually lift the ban on coal, Fairbanks would have slowly died away due to the lack of wood and high energy costs. The following articles reflect how important this issue was to Fairbanks in December of 1916.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner December 6, 1916
Editorial: THE FUEL SITUATION
It is in days like these that the question of fuel supplies becomes a live question to all of us. It helps the matter none at all to realize that the fuel situation is apt to become worse in this district, before it becomes better.
The fact cannot be disguised that wood is getting scarcer in this Division every year. The need is no less each succeeding year, but the supply is scarcer and the price higher. Wood can’t grow fast enough to keep this camp supplied, and it is only a question of time until there will be no wood here for fuel.
This year, for the first time in its history, the Northern Commercial company, the greatest wood-consumer in the camp, is taking out permits and cutting wood for its own uses and is worried at that over the wood outlook. Anything that looks like wood sells at a high price and the ones who seem to be shortest of wood are the wood dealers.
Citizens are doing their own furnishing, taking it wherever they can find it the length of the railroad, and having it brought to town on the cars, and it is coming in none too rabidly at that.
It really is up to the individual to remember that it will be necessary for the individual in this District to furnish himself with wood hereafter, and the sooner he starts to study the standing timber of the district and obtain permits to cut it, the better the individual will be protected in a fuel sense.
The coal from the Nenana coal fields is looked to for the fuel salvation of the camp. Like all Northern coals, the Nenana coal is inferior in a fuel sense, but it can be treated chemically so that it will fill the bill and prove and inexhaustible supply of fuel. The railway from the coal fields to Fairbanks may be finished next Fall, but it will be finished the following summer, at any rate. When it is completed to Fairbanks, Nenana coal will be available for fuel.
Next summer a mining experimental station will be established in Fairbanks, and one of the first things it will solve is the necessary treatment the Nenana coal must undergo to make good fuel of it. The Government is alive to conditions regarding fuel here and the Nenana coal deposits, and this year an engineer of note investigated in the Nenana fields and his report is now in the hands of the Government.
We expect to see the experimental agent get busy with the coal problem next summer and it is possible that the necessary treatment-plant will be established here or at the coal fields next year, although that is not probable. The general and safest belief is that it will be five years before we are burning Nenana coal in Fairbanks, and so we tell you today that it is up to you to get busy and corral a fuel supply wherever you can find it, and to secure your wood a year ahead of your needs if you would be safe on the fuel supply matter.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner December 6, 1916
N.C. COMPANY IS HAVING HARD TIME
With billions of tons of coal within a few miles of Fairbanks, the town is facing the most serious fuel situation in its history. How serious it is to be will depend entirely upon how long the present cold snap lasts. On all sides, people are heard to express the opinion that if the present weather continues for another ten days, there will be a great deal of suffering for want of fuel.
The Northern Commercial company, which annually used in the neighborhood of 9,000 cords of wood, is having a hard fight to get sufficient fuel. The company has plenty of wood in the woods, but as long the present weather continues, they cannot induce wood haulers to bring it to town. To add to the troubles of the company, the Tanana Valley railroad, which has been hauling wood to town, had the misfortune yesterday to be out of business for a few hours. Today, however, the railroad is hauling wood again and will land two carloads in Fairbanks and hopes to land three carloads tomorrow.
Many homes in Fairbanks are up against it for wood also, and a number are already borrowing from neighbors who are plentifully supplied.
With this shortage of wood and the increasing scarcity of the fuel, and with the next winter in mind, many Fairbanksans realize more than ever the importance of getting the (Alaska) railroad completed from the coal fields to Fairbanks during the next 12 months. With greater anxiety than ever, they are watching the railroad appropriation that has been asked of Congress and all will be glad to see it passed through at the earliest possible date.